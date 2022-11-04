"We still want to beat each other, even if it’s with the eyes” – Novak Djokovic on the competition that exists between tennis players off the court 

Novak Djokovic recently spoke about how much competition between tennis players goes beyond the court, stating that he is as committed to the sport as everyone else.

Speaking to the Tennis Channel after his Round-of-16 win over Karen Khachanov, the Serbian shed light on how he continues to evolve and stay ahead of the curve, keeping up with the ever-evolving sport of tennis.

“I think it’s a necessity to be honest, I mean I don’t believe in stagnation in at any point in life. It’s either you progress or you regress you go back you no. So, you have to constantly improve. You have to constantly innovate yourself and with your team of course members and challenge them, have them challenge you on a daily basis with your game, with your daily routines, with your body, with everything,” Djokovic stated.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion remarked that watching youngsters full of motivation today reminded him of his own younger self, which in turn gave him more motivation to work harder and be able to outmatch them.

“After almost 20 years of professional tennis, I have a lot of experience and I know myself on different levels. But I still am evolving and still am changing as everyone else, with the young guys coming up and being very pumped, very motivated. We were in those shoes as well 10, 15 years ago. So, we know how that feels and I need to work harder than them,” he continued.

He also disclosed that the competition extends beyond the court, and that although the players respect one another, they still want to beat each other, even if it's with their eyes.

“I need to be more committed than them and this is a kind of a competition that is happening also off the court you no, because you’re seeing each other in the gym, you know who works out more, what’s going on. You can’t make any kind of faces something hurts you. Then all of a sudden, it's the non-stop game that happens on and off the court."

"Everywhere in these facilities where you see each other and as much as respect we have of course for each other on the highest level of men’s tennis, we still want to beat each other, even if it’s with the eyes. It makes a difference and I know that, so I’m committed to this lifestyle and to this sport as much as anybody,” he added.

Novak Djokovic, following his victory over Karen Khachanov in the third round, will face Lorenzo Musetti in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Paris Masters. The Serb was all praise for the youngster in his on-court interview, calling him a "much-improved" player with plenty of talent and variety.

"He’s definitely a much-improved player on [hard courts]. He has had some big wins this week, his first title a few weeks ago on [hard courts],” said Djokovic of Musetti.

"He’s so talented, he’s got everything in his game. He can play in the court, he can defend well, he’s got great movement, but I know his game well and I’m looking forward to a good challenge,” he added.

