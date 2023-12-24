"We don't stop for holidays" - Carlos Alcaraz hits the tennis courts to train on Christmas Eve

Carlos Alcaraz is putting in the hard yards ahead of the 2024 season, as the Spaniard hit the tennis court on Christmas Eve.

Alcaraz enjoyed an excellent 2023 season on the tour, winning six titles including a Grand Slam title at the Wimbledon Championships. The Spaniard, however, had shortcomings as he failed to finish the year on a strong note. Average performances during the season's second half saw the Spaniard slip from the No. 1 spot in the year-end rankings.

With a new season approaching, Alcaraz is aiming for bigger success with relentless practice. Taking to social media on Sunday (December 24), the World No. 2 shared pictures of his training session at the Ferrero Tennis Academy in Alicante, Spain.

"Last day before Christmas and more tennis! We don't stop for holidays," Alcaraz wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Carlos Alcaraz commenced his pre-season preparations at the Tennis Fest exhibition event in Mexico City last month. He squared off against Tommy Paul and prevailed 7-6(3), 6-3.

The Spaniard will meet Novak Djokovic in yet another exhibition event, this time in Riyadh. The festive event organized by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority as part of the Riyadh season, will see the top two ranked ATP players battle in a one-off match on December 27.

"I saw Carlos Alcaraz in good physical shape in Turin... I think he will start the season very motivated" - Boris Becker

Boris Becker feels Carlos Alcaraz will be highly motivated at the start of the new season, given his improved physical condition at the 2023 ATP Finals in Turin.

Becker acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding the 20-year-old's body strengthening but expressed confidence in his team to find the best solutions to his physical challenges.

"I saw Carlos in good physical shape in Turin and I think he will start the season very motivated. Perhaps the big question on a physical level is whether to strengthen certain parts of the body more or less, such as the back or the lower body, but I am convinced that the entire team is already working on that and will find the best solutions," Becker told Punto de Break.

Carlos Alcaraz last played on the tour at the ATP Finals, where he suffered a semifinal loss to Novak Djokovic. He finished the year as World No. 2, with an 84.4 win percentage. He is expected to commence the 2024 season at the Australian Open, where he will return after a one-year break.