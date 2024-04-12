"We are so stupid" - Andy Roddick infuriated by reports of rising measles cases in the United States

Andy Roddick recently reacted to an article regarding a rise in measles cases in the US.

Roddick is known to be vocal about his opinions and regularly shares his takes on matters on X (formerly Twitter).

Recently, he reacted to an article by NBC News, which said that even though measles was considered to be eliminated in the US since 2000, the cases are rapidly rising this year.

"We are so stupid," wrote Andy Roddick while resharing the article by NBC News.

The article also mentioned that 91% of the cases have been detected in people who are unvaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown.

An X user pointed out that many people are entering the United States through the borders and their vaccination status is not checked.

"Agree - it’s crazy we let in millions of people and do not check their vaccination status. When are you going to ask Pres Biden to protect the border?" wrote one X user.

In reply, Roddick wrote that he would vote for The Republican Party's border bill. The American also believes that President Joe Biden would also sign the bill.

"I’d totally vote for the GOP negotiated border bill. He would sign it as well. Can’t imagine why GOP won’t bring it for a vote. You?" wrote Andy Roddick.

Andy Roddick responds to Donald Trump's remarks on "illegal aliens": "Do I get deported if a legal alien invades me?"

Andy Riddick at the Annual Charity Day Hosted by BGC Group and The Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund

Andy Roddick doesn't shy away from sharing his political opinion on social media. Recently, the 2003 US Open champion reacted to former US president Donald Trump's comment about illegal immigrants.

A clip of Donald Trump saying that a person can be deported if "illegal aliens" are caught "invading" their house recently surfaced on X.

"If your constitutional rights have been violated, we will defend you. If you have illegal aliens invading your home, we will deport you," Donald Trump can be heard saying in a clip posted on X.

Roddick asked if he would get deported if an "alien" invaded his house. He also questioned what would happen to the invaders.

"Sh**. So if I get invaded I also get deported? Do I get deported if a legal alien invades me? What happens to the invaders?" wrote Andy Roddick while resharing the video.

