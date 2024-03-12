Andy Roddick recently reacted to Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace's criticism of ABC host George Stephanopoulos for questioning her allegiance to Donald Trump.

Stephanopoulos questioned Mace about her support for Trump, who was found liable for sexually abusing and assaulting American journalist and advice columnist E. Jean Carroll. He asked Mace how she could support Trump, given that she herself was a rape victim.

Mace avoided answering questions about her support for the former President and instead accused Stephanopoulos of shaming her.

“I didn’t come forward because of that judgment and shame that I felt, and it’s a shame that you will never feel, George, and I’m not going to sit here on your show and be asked a question meant to shame me about another potential rape victim. I’m not going to do that,” Mace said.

Stephanopoulos defended his question, clarifying that he was not trying to "shame" Mace but simply questioning her endorsement of Trump, who has been found liable for abuse in the past.

Reacting to Mace's criticism of the ABC host, former World No. 1 Andy Roddick took to social media to express his surprise that she would endorse Trump, considering she would understand the "emotional toll" rape has on the victims.

"Fair enough. Also …. Wouldn’t think you’d wanna endorse a rapist considering the emotional toll being a rape victim has understandably had on you. Would also think you would want exceptions for rape victims to not have to give birth to their rapists baby if impregnated. Actions and words ….. I value action," Andy Roddick posted on X (formerly Twitter).

"Their guy was found liable for rape" - Andy Roddick has previously slammed Fox host for criticizing Joe Biden for eating ice cream publicly

Andy Roddick talking at a press conference

Last month, Andy Roddick publicly criticized Fox host Jesse Watters for his comments regarding President Joe Biden eating ice cream in public.

The incident occurred when Biden was spotted in New York enjoying ice cream with American television host Seth Meyers after filming a segment for Meyers' late-night talk show. During this casual outing, Biden also addressed questions about the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

Watters took issue with Biden's relaxed demeanor while discussing such a serious topic and criticized the president for eating ice cream in public.

“You know my rule about men eating soup in public? I don’t think it’s manly [while making a slurping gesture] like that witha soup, blowing on it, it's just not a good look. I think the same thing for ice cream. You should save that for vacation. A grown man, especially the president, should not be licking ice cream in public,” Watters said.

This criticism sparked a response from Roddick, who took to social media to question Watters' priorities. Roddick pointed out the irony of Watters being offended by Biden's ice cream consumption when the person Watters supports, Donald Trump, has faced allegations of sexual abuse and assault.

"Their guy was found liable for rape and they’re mad cause someone’s having an ice cream cone," Andy Roddick posted on X last month.

