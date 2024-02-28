"Their guy was found liable for rape" - Andy Roddick takes a dig at Donald Trump after Fox host criticises Joe Biden for eating ice cream publicly

Andy Roddick recently aimed a dig at Donald Trump after a Fox News host and conservative political commentator criticized President Joe Biden for publicly eating ice cream.

Biden, known for his love of ice cream, was recently spotted at an ice cream shop in New York City. Videos circulating on social media captured the President enjoying a sweet treat while fielding questions from reporters about the possibility of a ceasefire in the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

In response to inquiries, Biden revealed that, according to his national security advisor, a ceasefire is imminent, though not yet finalized. The 81-year-old expressed optimism that a ceasefire could be reached by next Monday.

“I hope by… the end of the weekend. My national security advisor tells me we’re close. We’re close. It’s not done yet. My hope is by next Monday, we’ll have a ceasefire,” Biden said.

Despite the President addressing pressing global issues, Biden faced criticism from Fox News host Jesse Watters for indulging in ice cream in public. Watters argued that a grown man should refrain from "licking ice cream in public."

“You know my rule about men eating soup in public? I don’t think it’s manly [while making a slurping gesture] like that witha soup, blowing on it, it's just not a good look. I think the same thing for ice cream. You should save that for vacation. A grown man, especially the president, should not be licking ice cream in public,” Watters said.

This critique did not sit well with former World No. 1 Andy Roddick, who took to social media to defend Biden and take a swipe at Watters' support for former President Donald Trump. Roddick pointed out Watters' hypocrisy in criticizing Biden's ice cream consumption while overlooking Trump being found 'liable for rape' in the past.

Trump was found liable for abusing advice columnist E. Jean Carroll in the mid-1990s. According to a New York judge, Lewis A Kaplan, last year, Carroll's words were "substantially true" when she repeated her allegation that Trump raped her (via The Guardian).

"Their guy was found liable for rape and they’re mad cause someone’s having an ice cream cone," Andy Roddick posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Andy Roddick reacts to ex-FBI informant caught in his lies after accusing Joe Biden of accepting bribes from Ukrainian energy company: "House of cards"

Andy Roddick talking to the press

An ex-FBI informant, Alexander Smirnov, made accusations against Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, claiming they accepted bribes from the Ukrainian energy company Burisma. However, according to AP News, Smirnov falsely reported to the FBI in 2020 that executives from Burisma paid the Bidens $5 million each.

As a result, Smirnov was charged with making a false statement and creating a false and fictitious record by a court in Las Vegas. In response to this, Andy Roddick took to social media to express his thoughts on the matter and stated that lies cannot be sustained as the truth always comes to light.

"House of cards. Sucks that toothpaste can’t go back in. A lie can get halfway around the world before a truth teller knows it’s out there," Andy Roddick stated.