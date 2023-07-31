Over the years, Novak Djokovic has earned the unwanted tag of being arrogant towards his coaching staff due to his outbursts on court. However, Goran Ivanisevic, his coach, has refuted the media's portrayal, calling it "nonsense."

Earlier this month, the 23-time Grand Slam champion lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. Following his Wimbledon loss, Djokovic also withdrew from the 2023 Canadian Open, citing fatigue.

On various occasions, Novak Djokovic has been seen arguing with his team, including Ivanisevic, during matches. In a recent interview with Sportske Novosti, Ivanisevic shed some light on this issue and clarified that he can't even hear the Serb usually. The Croatian added that the World No. 2 needs to let out his emotions, and that's his way of doing so.

"No, that's nonsense. First of all, I can't hear half of what he says. These are huge courts, the crowd is shouting, and you can't hear. It doesn't bother me, it's emotions, he has to get it out somehow," he said.

Ivanisevic also said that he doesn't have any problem with the Serb's reactions and has talked to Djokovic about it.

"It's constantly reported, 'he shouted again, this again, that again...' We've talked a million times and I don't have a problem with it at all. I was also a tennis player once, sometimes it's difficult to say a technical thing in two seconds. What's important is that he plays as well as he possibly can," Ivanisevic added.

"Novak Djokovic had a bit of a break, but now the preparations for the US tour are starting" - Goran Ivanisevic

Ivanisevic also claimed that Novak Djokovic has started his preparations for the US tour. In the same interview, the Croatian coach reflected on the Serb's preparations for his next tournament.

The World No. 2 withdrew from the Canadian Open and is most likely to return to the tour at the Cincinnati Open, scheduled to take place in the middle of August.

"He had a bit of a break, but now the preparations for the US tour are starting. Preparations begin at the end of the week, he's slowly starting with the fitness, and then the tennis. I don't know exactly, the week after, mid-next month, he will leave for Cincinnati," Ivanisevic said.

Djokovic's last appearance in Cincinnati came in 2020, when he defeated Milos Raonic in the title clash, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.

