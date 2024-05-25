"We used to be pen pals" - Danielle Collins reminisces about relationship with Madison Keys after losing Strasbourg final to her 'American buddy'

In an all-American final at the Internationaux de Strasbourg, Madison Keys prevailed over Danielle Collins comfortably. In her post-match speech, Collins reminisced about how the pair have been friends since the age of 10 and wrote letters to each other when they were young.

Third seed Collins has been in tremendous form this year, while fourth seed Keys was yet to win a title in 2024. However, the fourth seed emerged victorious by breezing past her compatriot 6-1,6-2.

In the opening set, 29-year-old Keys broke serve three times. She won five games in a row to bag the opener. In the second, Keys rushed to a 3-1 lead before Collins broke to make it 3-2.

The 30-year-old, however, could not push herself into the game as Keys immediately broke back to lead 4-2. A third break later, Keys was the 2024 Strasbourg champion.

During her runner-up speech, Collins mentioned that the pair has been friends since the age of 10. They were pen pals and although the 30-year-old does not like losing in a final, she is content with the fact that her loss came against Keys.

"What a special week too to play against one of my longtime friends, Maddy. We've known each other since we were 10 years old and we used to be pen pals, we used to write each other letters," Collins said.

"Some incredible memories. I never like to lose in the finals but if I am going to lose to someone, I don't mind losing to you 'cause... American buddies [laughing]," she added.

Collins continued:

"Congratulations to Maddy and her team for all the hard work the last couple of weeks. She's just getting better and better each week and really excited to see you play at the best level right now."

Madison Keys compliments Danielle Collins on her impressive recent run of form

Danielle Collins and Madison Keys at the Internationaux de Strasbourg.

Danielle Collins won her maiden WTA 1000 title in Miami and followed it up with a win at the Charleston Open this year since announcing that she will be retiring at the end of the season. Moreover, she has now lost just thrice in her last 25 matches.

In light of that, Madison Keys praised Collins' incredible run of form

"Danielle, you've had the most incredible few weeks... I've absolutely loved cheering you on and watching you beat basically everyone who stood in your way. It's been amazing to see that," Keys said during her victory speech.

The pair will head to Paris for the French Open next. Collins will begin her campaign against compatriot Caroline Dolehide on May 27 while Keys will play Renata Zarazua the same day.