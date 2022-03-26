"We welcome Emma to the fandom" - Tennis fans react to Emma Raducanu sporting Rafael Nadal's cap with the 'Raging Bull' logo on it 

Rafael Nadal is not playing at the 2022 Miami Masters and will be out for 4-6 weeks due to a rib stress fracture but is still in the minds of fans and players alike. Following her opener against Katerina Siniakova, a match she lost in three sets, Emma Raducanu turned up to her press conference sporting a hat with the World No. 3's iconic 'Raging Bull' logo on it.

Fans of the 21-time Grand Slam champion immediately took to Twitter to express their delight over the incident. They whole-heartedly welcomed the teenager to the "fandom," some even praising her "taste" for her choice of headgear.

It should be noted that both Raducanu and the Mallorcan are sponsored by Nike, thus making it possible for the reigning US Open champion to wear the hat in the first place.

"Emma joins Nadal fandom. Welcome, Emma," one fan posted.

"We love a girl with taste," another fan posted.

Several fans took the photo as proof that the 21-time Grand Slam champion had won over his counterparts in the WTA. With players like Iga Swiatek, Paula Badosa and Daria Saville having publicly declared that the Spaniard is their childhood idol, not many can disagree with that assessment.

"Rafa won WTA," one fan tweeted.

"Iga, Paula, Daria and now Emma! Rafa is the girls' favorite player," another fan tweeted.

A few Raducanu fans could not help but hope that some of the 35-year-old's skills and attitude would rub off on the teenager ahead of the clay swing. The first hardcourt swing of the season has gone rather poorly for the World No. 13. In seven matches, Emma Raducanu has won only two and lost five.

Having played six tournaments, she has gone past her opener only twice (Australian Open and Indian Wells Open). The Spaniard, on the other hand, has had his best ever start to the year with a 20-1 record in 2022 so far.

"Emma Raducanu entering her Rafa era before clay season? Claycanu incoming!" one user predicted.

DD @TheDeeDee_ 🏼 @SitTanyusha Nice cap. Hope some performance and attitude rubs off it to her. @SitTanyusha Nice cap. Hope some performance and attitude rubs off it to her. 💪🏼

Rafael Nadal on the sidelines for the next 4-6 weeks due to a stress fracture

An unexpected stress fracture has robbed Rafael Nadal of the ideal start to the clay swing in 2022

While Emma Raducanu will be hoping she can take some inspiration from Rafael Nadal for the upcoming clay swing, the World No. 3 himself will have to wait a while before he steps on to the red clay.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion has been forced to sit on the sidelines for the next 4-6 weeks due to a rare stress fracture to his rib. The injury, sustained during the semifinal clash against Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals of the 2022 Indian Wells Masters, means the Mallorcan will not compete in the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Barcelona Open.

Hope to see you back fighting on court soon, After sustaining a rib injury during Indian Wells, Rafa Nadal will be out for the next 4-6 weeks.Hope to see you back fighting on court soon, @RafaelNadal After sustaining a rib injury during Indian Wells, Rafa Nadal will be out for the next 4-6 weeks. Hope to see you back fighting on court soon, @RafaelNadal 💪 https://t.co/Ic0rq7lR8b

The former World No. 1's participation in the Madrid Masters and Rome Masters will be touch-and-go as well. As for his availability at Roland Garros, it is too soon to say at the moment but fans will be hoping Nadal can win his record 22nd Major in Paris.

