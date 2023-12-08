"We will definitely talk about it" - Angelique Kerber on possibility of teaming up with Alexander Zverev at Paris Olympics in quest for gold

Former World No. 1 Angelique Kerber has shared her thoughts on the possibility of teaming up with compatriot Alexander Zverev to bring Olympic glory to their country Germany.

Kerber is a well-known name in tennis. She has three Grand Slam titles in her kitty, including two at the Australian Open and US Open in 2016 and one at the 2018 Wimbledon Championships.

However, the 35-year-old has not played since Wimbledon 2022 and gave birth to her first child, a baby girl named Liana, in February of this year. She is now planning a comeback at the United Cup next month where she will play alongside Zverev.

Before that, Angelique Kerber spoke with the German tabloid Bild and stated that she would talk to Alexander Zverev at the team tournament and discuss teaming up to win gold for Germany at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"Very much! When we meet in Australia, we will definitely talk about it. It would make me very happy. The Olympics in Paris are the highlight and playing for Germany is always an honour," Kerber said (via Eurosport).

Both Kerber and Zverev have had remarkable success at the Olympics. Kerber clinched silver at Rio in 2016, while Zverev became the first German man to win gold for his country at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Angelique Kerber will aim for a fourth Major at the Australian Open 2024

Angelique Kerber pictured with the 2016 Australian Open trophy

Angelique Kerber will compete in the 2024 Australian Open with a special ranking, hoping to capture her second title at the hardcourt slam and fourth Major overall.

In the same Bild interview, the German discussed her comeback at Melbourne Park and stated that, while she has done everything possible to prepare and feels confident, it is "too early" to make any predictions.

"I’ve done everything, I feel good, we’re right on schedule. But it’s too early to make a prediction. In plain language: I have a really cold start in Australia and the most difficult one I’ve had so far. But that’s exactly what motivates me," Kerber said (via Eurosport).

Kerber, along with four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka and former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki, will be among many new mothers making a comeback to Australia in January.

Osaka gave birth to her first child, a girl named Shai in July 2023, while Wozniacki welcomed her second baby, James, in October 2022.