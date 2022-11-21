"We will miss you" - Alexander Zverev wishes compatriot Sebastian Vettel well after his retirement from Formula 1

German tennis player Alexander Zverev wished his compatriot and legendary Formula 1 racer Sebastian Vettel well after his retirement from the sport.

Vettel concluded his illustrious F1 career at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after 16 seasons, four world championships, and 122 podium finishes, including 53 victories. The official Instagram account of Formula 1, in recognition of Sebastian Vettel's retirement, shared a quote from Vettel's retirement speech where the German expressed his gratitude to everyone for their support.

"Thank you for the support, the words, the letters, and all the love," said Sebastian Vettel.

Alexander Zverev reposted it on his Instagram story to wish the veteran the best and stated that everyone would miss him.

“We will miss you,” wrote Alexander Zverev on his Instagram story.

"I would love to be with you, but I tested positive four days ago" - Alexander Zverev's scheduled comeback is in doubt

Alexander Zverev is on the entry list for the Diriyiah Tennis Cup in Saudi Arabia, which will take place from December 8 to December 10. His participation, however, might be in doubt given that he recently contracted COVID-19.

The 25-year-old was supposed to appear on the German television program Wetten Dass, but was forced to withdraw after testing positive for the coronavirus a few days back. Zverev expressed his regret for missing the ZDF program via a video greeting, saying that his illness prevented him from being present.

"I would love to be with you, but unfortunately I tested positive four days ago. It's a shame, have fun," the German was quoted as saying by Eurosport Germany.

Since sustaining an ankle injury during his 2022 French Open semifinal match against Rafael Nadal, Zverev has not participated in a single game. He was supposed to make his comeback during the Davis Cup Finals, but incurred a bone injury.

In a video posted on the exhibition tournament's Twitter page earlier this month, the German also revealed his participation in the upcoming World Tennis League in Dubai.

"I am very happy to be back on court, also excited to be finally start competing in December and be back in Dubai at the World Tennis League," Zverev said.

However, Zverev's participation in the Diriyiah Tennis Cup and the World Tennis League is now in doubt due to positive COVID-19 test. Zverev finished the 2022 season with 29 wins out of 39 matches, reaching the final of the Madrid Open and the semifinals of the French Open. He dropped out of the Top 10 of the ATP rankings as a result of his prolonged absence from the tour, and is currently world No. 12.

