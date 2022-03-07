Weekly round-up: Leylah Fernandez and Zhang Shuai win in Monterrey and Lyon, Elina Svitolina and Dayana Yastremksa rally for Ukraine, Alexander Zverev leads Germany to Davis Cup Finals

Another exciting week of tennis has drawn to a close, with some high-quality matches being played across the men's and women's tours. Leylah Fernandez and Zhang Shuai triumphed at their respective tournaments, while the field for the Davis Cup Finals is set after the conclusion of the qualifying rounds.

Elina Svitolina and Dayana Yastremska garnered overwhelming support from the crowds as they played their hearts out for Ukraine. Here's a recap of all the action this past week.

Leylah Fernandez defends her crown in Monterrey

Leylah Fernandez at the 2021 US Open.

Leylah Fernandez's start to the year wasn't ideal, as she made early exits from the Adelaide International and the Australian Open. But she found her groove in Monterrey, playing at a similar level that led her to the final of the US Open last year.

En route to the title round in Monterrrey, she defeated Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, Qinwen Zheng, Wang Qiang and Beatriz Haddad Maia. Up against rising star Camila Osorio in the final, Leylah Fernandez lost a closely contested opening set. But the World No. 21 is at her best when she plays from behind. She won the second set to level the match before falling 4-1 behind in the deciding set.

The Canadian clawed her way back to level the score at 4-4 and saved a championship point on serve at 5-4. Osorio then held serve comfortably to make it 6-5. With Fernandez serving to stay in the contest, she again saved three championship points.

Just as Osorio won a point to set up her fifth match point, the lights went out and play was stopped for 10 minutes. Fernandez argued with the umpire about replaying the point, but to no avail. Nevertheless, she saved yet another match point to hold serve for 6-6.

Leylah Fernandez then played a brilliant tie-break to win the match 6-7(5), 6-4, 7-6(3) and successfully defend her title. This was her second career title as well.

Zhang Shuai wins 3rd career title at Lyon Open

Zhang Shuai at the 2022 Australian Open.

Prior to competing at the Lyon Open, Zhang Shuai's record for the year in singles was 2-5. She fared better in doubles, reaching the semifinals with Sam Stosur at the Melbourne Summer Set and with John Peers at the Australian Open.

In Lyon, Shuai defeated Kristina Mladenovic and Arantxa Rus in the first couple of rounds. She got a walkover from Vitalia Diatchenko in the quarterfinals and beat Caroline Garcia in straight sets in the semifinals. Up against Dayana Yastremska in the final, the Chinese staged a comeback from a set down to win 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

This was Shuai's first title since 2017 and her third singles crown.

Shuai Zhang @zhangshuai121

Thank you Lyon !! It was incredible week in @Open6emeSensML ,what a fantastic organization and people who really focus to made the young tournament growing stronger .Thank you Lyon !! It was incredible week in @Open6emeSensML ,what a fantastic organization and people who really focus to made the young tournament growing stronger .Thank you Lyon !! https://t.co/YEH6t5hvp0

Elina Svitolina and Dayana Yastremska go all out for Ukraine

Dayana Yastremska at the 2022 Dubai Tennis Championships.

These are extremely difficult times for Elina Svitolina and Dayana Yastremska but the Ukrainian duo played well despite the circumstances. Along with other Ukrainian players, they've been extremely vocal about the events unfolding in their nation.

Svitolina made it to the quarterfinals of the Monterrey Open, while Yastremska reached the final of the Lyon Open. Both players are donating the prize money earned this week to aid Ukraine's war efforts.

Dayana Yastremska @D_Yastremska 🥺I gave my absolute best throughout this week because that’s what Ukrainians do!Thank you for all the support I received this week, it means the world to me. I am forever grateful! #StandWithUkraine My beloved Ukraine, I really wanted to win this one for you!!🥺I gave my absolute best throughout this week because that’s what Ukrainians do!Thank you for all the support I received this week, it means the world to me. I am forever grateful! My beloved Ukraine, I really wanted to win this one for you!! 💙💛🥺I gave my absolute best throughout this week because that’s what Ukrainians do!Thank you for all the support I received this week, it means the world to me. I am forever grateful!🇫🇷#StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 https://t.co/qdJVsWkf8d

Davis Cup 2022 qualifiers come to a close

While there were no ATP tournaments this week, the men represented their respective countries in the Davis Cup qualifying rounds. Carlos Alcaraz made a winning debut for Spain, while Canada were knocked out after missing the services of star players Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Jannik Sinner led Italy to victory, while Australia edged out Hungary in a closely contested tie. Argentina registered a dominant victory against the Czech Republic and Germany had it easy against Brazil thanks to Alexander Zverev. For a more detailed recap of the Davis Cup qualifiers, click here.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala