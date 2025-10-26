Weeks after Roger Federer & Alexander Zverev's controversial complaints, Paris Masters director makes "slower" court speed confession

Both Roger Federer and Alexander Zverev's claims of tournament directors deliberately slowing down court speeds to favor Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner stirred controversy. More recently, Cedric Pioline, the Paris Masters' director, admitted that the court speed at this year's edition of the prestigious ATP Masters 1000 hardcourt event is slower compared to what it was before.

Ad

Federer made his claim during a conversation with Andy Roddick at the Laver Cup. According to the Swiss legend, men's tennis would be better off with different court speeds at different tournaments. Zverev echoed this sentiment at the Shanghai Masters. The German's take was later communicated to Sinner, which left the Italian perplexed.

Cedric Pioline interacted with reporters at a press conference in the buildup to the 2025 Paris Masters. Here, the former World No. 5 was asked what feedback players had to offer after practicing on the courts this year. In response, the 56-year-old revealed that he had heard a "few complaints". He went on to talk about the tournament's intention of making the courts slower than before as well.

Ad

Trending

"We've had a few complaints from players that do not perform well. We managed also to sort out what we can do and what we shouldn't do. The competition hasn't started yet. The surface is slower than last year. They have noted that. They have seen that. But it was our desire to make it slower, as well," Pioline said.

Ad

He also claimed that most players seemed satisfied with the court speeds at the 2025 Paris Masters.

"They seem to be satisfied. We see that the players are quite satisfied. It is important for us," he added.

Alexander Zverev's take on Carlos Alcaraz & Jannik Sinner being favored by tournament directors blatantly dismissed by Rennae Stubbs

Alexander Zverev at the 2025 Vienna Open (Source: Getty)

Rennae Stubbs, a former World No. 1 in women's doubles, was quite dismissive of Alexander Zverev's controversial claim about tournament directors favoring Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. Stubbs opined that Alcaraz and Sinner have won numerous tournaments spanning various surfaces because of their ability to adapt to different conditions.

Ad

The Australian also criticized Zverev's overall level of tennis, saying on The Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast:

"Is Zverev joking? If he thinks they are doing it to help Carlos and Jannik, here is a good example. It’s like these guys win on every surface. Put them indoors on a slow court, on an ice rink, and they are going to win. Because they are going to adapt. You came in on the wrong approach shots, and your forehand went south when it mattered. Stop making excuses!"

Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are all set to be in action at this year's Paris Masters. Alcaraz, the reigning No. 1, has already arrived in Paris, while Zverev and Sinner will make their way to the French capital after contesting the Vienna Open final.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipto Pati Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.



Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!



Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.



Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling. Know More

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins