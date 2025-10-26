Weeks after Roger Federer & Alexander Zverev's controversial complaints, Paris Masters director makes "slower" court speed confession

Both Roger Federer and Alexander Zverev's claims of tournament directors deliberately slowing down court speeds to favor Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner stirred controversy. More recently, Cedric Pioline, the Paris Masters' director, admitted that the court speed at this year's edition of the prestigious ATP Masters 1000 hardcourt event is slower compared to what it was before.
Federer made his claim during a conversation with Andy Roddick at the Laver Cup. According to the Swiss legend, men's tennis would be better off with different court speeds at different tournaments. Zverev echoed this sentiment at the Shanghai Masters. The German's take was later communicated to Sinner, which left the Italian perplexed.
Cedric Pioline interacted with reporters at a press conference in the buildup to the 2025 Paris Masters. Here, the former World No. 5 was asked what feedback players had to offer after practicing on the courts this year. In response, the 56-year-old revealed that he had heard a "few complaints". He went on to talk about the tournament's intention of making the courts slower than before as well.
"We've had a few complaints from players that do not perform well. We managed also to sort out what we can do and what we shouldn't do. The competition hasn't started yet. The surface is slower than last year. They have noted that. They have seen that. But it was our desire to make it slower, as well," Pioline said.
He also claimed that most players seemed satisfied with the court speeds at the 2025 Paris Masters.
"They seem to be satisfied. We see that the players are quite satisfied. It is important for us," he added.
Alexander Zverev's take on Carlos Alcaraz & Jannik Sinner being favored by tournament directors blatantly dismissed by Rennae Stubbs
Rennae Stubbs, a former World No. 1 in women's doubles, was quite dismissive of Alexander Zverev's controversial claim about tournament directors favoring Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. Stubbs opined that Alcaraz and Sinner have won numerous tournaments spanning various surfaces because of their ability to adapt to different conditions.
The Australian also criticized Zverev's overall level of tennis, saying on The Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast:
"Is Zverev joking? If he thinks they are doing it to help Carlos and Jannik, here is a good example. It’s like these guys win on every surface. Put them indoors on a slow court, on an ice rink, and they are going to win. Because they are going to adapt. You came in on the wrong approach shots, and your forehand went south when it mattered. Stop making excuses!"
Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are all set to be in action at this year's Paris Masters. Alcaraz, the reigning No. 1, has already arrived in Paris, while Zverev and Sinner will make their way to the French capital after contesting the Vienna Open final.
