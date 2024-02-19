Andy Roddick was in awe of Jannik Sinner’s 2024 Rotterdam final performance against Alex de Minaur.

Sinner won his 12th career title and his fourth in the ATP 500 category in Rotterdam after defeating De Minaur in the summit clash on Sunday, February 18. The Italian became the first person since Lleyton Hewitt in 2001 to win his first tournament as a Grand Slam champion.

It is worth noting that Jannik Sinner wasn’t in his best form during the week. He dropped a set against Gael Monfils in the second round (6-3, 3-6, 6-3) and also struggled in his match against Milos Raonic before the Canadian retired with Sinner leading 7-6(4), 1-1 (ret.).

The Italian was challenged by Alex de Minaur in Sunday’s final as well. The duo produced some high-octane tennis with several intense rallies. One such rally in the opening set, where de Minaur broke Sinner to level the score 5-5 after fending off four set points, caught Andy Roddick’s attention.

The rally, which saw the two opponents engaged in a fierce baseline battle, eventually concluded with Sinner losing his footing while trying to reach de Minaur’s down-the-line forehand shot.

Roddick was in awe of the level displayed and was impressed by Sinner’s formidable presence despite him being on the losing side of the point. He suggested that Alex de Minaur was being forced to bring out his best to even win a single point against the Italian.

"But look what he’s forcing people to do to win a point," Andy Roddick said on Instagram.

"That registers mentally even if you’re on the good side of a given point. Weirdly even more impressed by Sinner after watching this," he added.

The Rotterdam final triumph marked Jannik Sinner’s 12th straight match win of 2024. The Italian is currently enjoying a perfect win record, having also won the title at the Australian Open. Thanks to his impressive results, he has now assumed a new career-high ranking of World No. 3.

Jannik Sinner imitated Andy Roddick during his practice session in Rotterdam

Jannik Sinner and Alex de Minaur pictured after the 2024 Rotterdam final

Jannik Sinner was accompanied by his coach Simone Vagnozzi during his Rotterdam visit. The Italian was in good spirits throughout his campaign.

During one of his pre-tournament on-court practice sessions, the World No. 3 and his coach were hilariously captured impersonating Andy Roddick’s trademark serving routine.

Roddick, who was known for his potent serve, responded to the imitation on X. He revealed that Sinner copying his shirt tug cracked him up.

"How’s the impression @Served_Podcast listeners ? The @janniksin shirt tug broke me" the former World No. 1 wrote on X.

Following his run in Rotterdam, Jannik Sinner is next scheduled to compete for the Masters 1000 titles in Indian Wells and Miami.