"Welcome aboard, Messi!" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian welcomes Lionel Messi to Sorare

Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian has heartily welcomed football star Lionel Messi to Sorare, who recently joined the company as its brand ambassador.

Sorare is a blockchain-based fantasy soccer game company estimated to be worth $4.3 billion. Sorare allows its users to purchase NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) of renowned football players and field them in their respective fantasy leagues or trade them with other users.

In an earlier interview with Forbes, Serena Williams stated that her husband introduced Sorare to her. Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian both have made investments in the business. Serena Williams became a part of Sorare's board of advisers in January 2022. Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi recently became part of Sorare as its brand ambassador.

The company recently took to its official Twitter account to post a video of the soccer star, Lionel Messi, being introduced as its brand ambassador. Following the exciting announcement, Alexis Ohanian welcomed Messi on the micro-blogging website.

“Love to see it. Welcome aboard, Messi!” Alexis Ohanian wrote.

"The things that really, really matter most are the time, the quality time you're spending with people you care about" - says Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian

In an interview with Jade Scipioni from CNBC in 2021, Alexis Ohanian stated that if he could go back in time and change his financial decisions, he would not have hired and relied on a financial adviser.

Ohanian claimed to have learned the importance of making the effort to educate himself on investing. Before entrusting someone else, he suggests taking your time, utilizing web resources, and studying the situation. He considers that spending quality time with those one cares about is what counts most.

“And then again, I would be remiss in my role as a "fun-ancial" adviser if I didn't also say, like at the end of the day, the it things that are mattering, the things that really, really matter most are the time, the quality time you're spending with people you care about," said Alexis Ohanian.

Ohanian continued by saying that he wants to devote as much of his time and money to his friends and family as possible.

"I know that may sound a little cheesy, but it is absolutely the truth. And family and friends, I mean, that's that's where I want to be spending and really investing my dollars and my time as much as possible," he added.

He also spoke about the mistake he made – overworking and how the 23-time Grand Slam winner helped him understand it.

“Overworking is not actually the way to sustained greatness, because especially as an athlete, you have to be spending as much time recovering and regrouping as you do working, training and practicing. Otherwise you can’t be at your best for a long time.” he said.

