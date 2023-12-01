"Welcome back Rafael Nadal" - Boris Becker, Carlos Moya and others rejoice as Spaniard announces 2024 return

Rafael Nadal announced on Friday, December 1, that he will be making his return to professional tennis at the 2024 Brisbane International. This news has delighted not only his legion of fans but many tennis legends as well.

The 22-time Major winner has been out of action since January after suffering a hip injury at the Australian Open. The Spaniard subsequently underwent arthroscopic surgery and months of rehabilitation.

Rafael Nadal hasn't played a match on the ATP tour in nearly a year, which is probably why tennis royalty was thrilled when he announced his comeback for next year.

Six-time Major winner Boris Becker, coach of World No. 8 Holger Rune, was one of the first prominent tennis personalities to give a warm reception to the Spaniard, writing on his Instagram stories:

"Welcome back Rafa."

Rafael Nadal's coach and former World No. 1 Carlos Moya showed his love for the 37-year-old with two heart emojis.

Formula 1 racer Carlos Sainz was also amongst the Matador's band of supporters, replying with words of motivation on the latter's Instagram reel where he announced his return.

"Go for it Rafa!!" he replied [translated from Spanish], followed by two muscle flex emojis.

Here are a few more reactions from social media:

Rafael Nadal won the Australian Open the last time he played a tune-up singles event in January

Rafael Nadal poses with the 2022 Australian Open trophy

Rafael Nadal will be making his second appearance at the ATP 250 tournament in Brisbane - one of the lead-up tournaments to the Australian Open. The Spaniard last played at the event in 2017, losing to top-seed Milos Raonic in three sets in the quarter-finals.

Interestingly, Nadal had entered another tune-up event to the Australian Open last year, making an appearance at the Melbourne Summer Set 1 after being out of action for nearly six months due to a chronic foot injury.

The Spaniard didn't drop a single set en route to his win at the 250-level tournament. Nadal soon backed it up with his 21st Major title at the Australian Open, winning the championship match against then-reigning US Open titlist Daniil Medvedev.

Nadal had initially trailed his Russian opponent 2-6, 6-7 (5), 1-3, and even faced three back-to-back breakpoints on his serve during the fifth game of the third set. However, Nadal refused to give up, winning all three points with some gutsy play before winning the third set 6-4.

During the fourth set, Medvedev looked physically and mentally deflated as he dropped it 6-4. The decisive set was much more competitive, with Nadal eventually coming out on top 2-6, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 in five hours and 24 minutes.

