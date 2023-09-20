"Welcome to the club" - Ons Jabeur congratulates couple as she witnesses their surprise on court proposal after her R2 win at Guadalajara Open

Ons Jabeur was delighted when a man surprised his finacee with an on-court proposal after her second round win over Alycia Parks at the 2023 Guadalajara Open.

The top seed came into the match after receiving a first round bye. She started the match with a bang and broke her opponent's opening serve before going on to win the first set.

She broke her opponent's opening serve again in the second set. Parks fought back to level the score 2-2, but still couldn't gain control as the Tunisian won the next four games to close the match 6-2, 6-2 in her favor in a little less than an hour.

Before her on-court interview, a couple came down on the court near Jabeur's seat. To everyone's surprise, the man went down on one knee and proposed to his fiance. Jabeur smiled and jumped up in joy amid loud cheering and clapping from the crowd, excited for the newly engaged couple.

After the couple kissed, Jabeur went and embraced them while giving them an autographed tennis ball. Married for eight years, Jabeur congratulated the happy couple with the words:

"Welcome to the club"

Ons Jabeur will next clash with Martina Trevisan in the third round of the Guadalajara Open.

Ons Janeur at the 2023 San Diego Open

Ons Jabeur will square off against Martina Trevisan for a spot in the quarter-final of the 2023 Guadalajara Open.

The World No. 7 will come into the match after a convincing straight-set victory over her second round opponent Alycia Parks.

In an on-court post-match interview, Jabeur praised Parks' serve and spoke about the confidence that she gained of her return game with the win.

"Altitude or not, it’s always difficult to return [Parks’s] serve," she said. "I’m glad that I got to break her a couple of times. Definitely my return got a lot of confidence today."

The Tunisian will be eyeing her second title of the season after her Charleston Open triumph.

With two clay titles - the Madrid Open (2022) and the Charleston Open (2023) and two grass titles - the Birmingham Classic (2021) and the German Open (2022) , Jabeur will be chasing her first hardcourt title on tour.

Meanwhile, Italian star Martina Trevisan will come into the match after upsetting her compatriot, Jasmine Paolini in the opening round.

The World No. 54's best result so far in the season has been quarter-final finishes at the German Open, the Morocco Open and the Miami Open.

Ons Jabeur leads the head-to-head between the two players, 1-0.