"Welcome to the new club" - Holger Rune's coach Boris Becker congratulates Dane on 100th career win

Holger Rune's coach, Boris Becker, has joined tennis fans worldwide in congratulating the 20-year-old on his 100th career win at the Open Sud de France.

Rune, who turned pro in 2020, achieved his 100th ATP Tour win on Thursday by defeating Pablo Llamas Ruiz 7-5, 6-2 in the round of 16 at the Open Sud de France.

On Friday, Rune's coach, Boris Becker welcomed Rune to the 100-win club on social media.

“Welcome to the new club …the 100 wins club !!! Congratulations Holger,” Becker said.

Holger Rune is now set to face the United States' Michael Mmoh in the quarterfinals at Montpellier. Mmoh defeated Benjamin Bonzi and Alexandre Müller in the previous rounds before setting up the encounter with the Dane.

Rune is currently ranked seventh on the ATP rankings, while Mmoh is ranked 133rd, and the two have never played each other on the tour.

A sneak peek at Holger Rune's 2024 season so far

2024 Australian Open - Day 5 (Getty images)

It's February, and the 2024 tennis season has been exhilarating, with numerous thrilling matches capturing the excitement of fans. Holger Rune is currently competing in his third tournament of the season at the Open Sud de France.

Rune began his 2024 season at the Brisbane International, where he was seeded No.1. He secured victories against Australia's Max Purcell and Russia's Alexander Shevchenko in the first and second rounds, respectively. In the quarterfinals, he faced 32-year-old James Duckworth and emerged victorious, earning a spot in the semifinals.

Facing Roman Safiullin for a berth in the final, Rune defeated him in straight sets. The final featured a match between Rune and Bulgarian tennis star Grigor Dimitrov. The match concluded with scores 7–6(7–5), 6–4 in favor of Dimitrov, who clinched his second Brisbane International title.

Rune also participated in the 2024 Australian Open and it was his third appearance at the tournament. He secured a victory in the first round against Yoshihito Nishioka but was eliminated in the second round by French tennis sensation Arthur Cazaux in four sets.

His best performance at the Australian Open was in the 2023 edition, where he defeated Filip Krajinovic, Maxime Cressy, and Ugo Humbert before being ousted by Andrey Rublev in a thrilling five-set match.