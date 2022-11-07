"Welcomed me with open arms when I was a junior" - Holger Rune recalls Novak Djokovic’s kindness through the years after Paris Masters victory

Holger Rune, who defeated Novak Djokovic in the final of the Paris Masters, recalled the help and greatness of the Serb while the teenager was transitioning to the professional circuit.

Rune outlasted defending champion Novak Djokovic in a tough three-set battle, 3-6, 6-3, 7-5, to clinch his maiden Masters 1000 title and his third ATP title overall at the Paris Masters. Djokovic, who has numerous records at the tournament, including six title wins and eight finals, was gracious in the defeat against the 19-year-old. He congratulated Holger Rune on social media, to which the Dane had a gladsome response as he recalled the former World No. 1’s kindness throughout his transition years.

“Congratulations Holger Rune and to your team. As always, thank you Paris for an amazing experience! Merci beaucoup!” Novak Djokovic wrote.

"Thank you for having welcomed me with open arms when I was a junior making my transition to senior. I will never forget this, you are a champion," Holger Rune responded.

Holger Rune, who was ranked World No. 1 in juniors and clinched the boys’ French Open title and the Red Bull Next Gen Open in 2019, had a chance to hit with Novak Djokovic in the ATP Finals that year, having been selected as his practice partner. He also scored a practice session with the 21-time Slam winner in 2021 and stated that he was elated that the then World No. 1 agreed to practice with him while he was ranked World No. 317.

"Novak Djokovic is the World No. 1. I wrote to him on Instagram, to be completely honest. (To check) whether he was in Monaco or in the area, because I saw that he had withdrawn from Miami. Then he wrote back,” he said, adding, “It also gives me confidence, because he doesn't want to train with just anyone. I can't play with a better player," he had said.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda in 2021, Rune revealed that Novak Djokovic was the "most giving" of the Big 3.

"Djokovic has told me many good things. It's funny because it's always Federer and Nadal that are mentioned as the good guys but in terms of the future generations, I think Djokovic is the most giving," he noted.

"You absolutely deserve this victory" – Novak Djokovic on facing defeat against Holger Rune at the Paris Masters

Rune triumphs over defending champion Djokovic at the 2022 Paris Masters

Novak Djokovic was all praise for Holger Rune after the 19-year-old claimed the biggest title of his young career. The 35-year-old remarked that the Dane was deserving of the title in a week that saw him defeat five top-10 players – Djokovic, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Carlos Alcaraz, Andrey Rublev and Hubert Hurkacz, as well as three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka.

"You absolutely deserve this victory. What an amazing week you had. Fantastic. I’m not happy that you beat me but on the other hand, I’m happy for you because I like your personality, I think you are a very dedicated guy that loves tennis and puts a lot of hours into hard work, so it is paying off for you, and I’m sure the future is bright for you and your team. Congratulations," the Serb said in his presentation ceremony speech.

With his victory, Holger Rune will make his top-10 debut and will feature as the first alternate for the upcoming ATP Finals in Turin.

