"Well done for owning and using your platform to speak out about abuse towards women" - Chris Evert hails Iga Swiatek for condemning sexual abuse allegations against Polish Tennis Association president

Iga Swiatek recently stood up in support of women in tennis, as well as women everywhere who are victims of physical, emotional, and sexual violence, in light of the physical and sexual abuse allegations against Miroslaw Skrzypczynski – the president of the Polish Tennis Association. The WTA World No. 1 earned praise from tennis legend Chris Evert for speaking up in support of victims of such heinous acts and shining a light on the plight of women.

Skrzypczynski has been accused of molesting many young Polish players over the years. Polish Member of Parliament Katarzyna Kotula, a former tennis player herself, recently shared her harrowing experience, accusing Skrzypczynski of assaulting her as a teenager, first reported by the Polish website Onet.

In light of the serious allegations, Iga Swiatek wrote a lengthy message on social media, highlighting the importance of supporting those who are suffering through such acts. Evert called for a stop to the abuse of women everywhere and praised Swiatek for using her position as a leader in women's tennis to shine a light on the matter.

"Just read this… well done, Iga Swiatek for owning and using your platform to speak out about abuse towards women, not only in tennis, but in every field…It’s got to stop," Chris Evert wrote on Twitter.

Chris Evert @ChrissieEvert twitter.com/iga_swiatek/st… Iga Świątek @iga_swiatek I feel that as a current leader of women's tennis I can’t be silent about particular matters: I feel that as a current leader of women's tennis I can’t be silent about particular matters: https://t.co/cfyHa3Lbeg Just read this… well done, @iga_swiatek for owning and using your platform to speak out about abuse towards women, not only in tennis, but in every field…It’s got to stop.. Just read this… well done, @iga_swiatek for owning and using your platform to speak out about abuse towards women, not only in tennis, but in every field…It’s got to stop..🙏 twitter.com/iga_swiatek/st…

In her statement, Swiatek stressed that victims of violence and abuse should be treated with the utmost care and they deserve the highest preference in such situations.

"I feel that as a current leader of women’s tennis I can’t be silent about particular matters," Swiatek wrote. "Considering my sensitivity, knowledge, boundaries and strength I have at the moment to support people who suffer or encourage you to do something, like taking care about our mental health. And that’s why I know that, when it comes to physical violence or emotional abuse, the most important issue is think and being sensitive about victims. And when we speak up about something wrong happening, we need to think about them first and most of all."

The reigning US Open champion also urged governing bodies and relevant authorities to swiftly act on the allegations against Skrzypczynski, calling it a matter "too serious" and something that deeply affects people's lives.

Iga Świątek @iga_swiatek I feel that as a current leader of women's tennis I can’t be silent about particular matters: I feel that as a current leader of women's tennis I can’t be silent about particular matters: https://t.co/cfyHa3Lbeg

"The most significant thing is to look for help when you need it" - Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek at the 2022 WTA Finals

Iga Swiatek further encouraged victims of violence and abuse to seek help whenever and wherever possible, highlighting that there are organizations around the world these days that help victims of abuse. The two-time French Open winner vowed to use her influence and position in society to continue spreading awareness about the same and encourage people to always take special care of themselves when suffering from such issues.

“What I feel I can do is to encourage you to look for help when something bad happens in sports communities and in every situation in life when there is a possibility that someone can suffer from physical violence or emotional abuse. If someone suffers because of it, the most important thing is to take care of themselves and seek support, e.g. there are hotlines and organizations helping people who suffer because of violence,” Iga Swiatek said.

“This can be my role and this is how I can use my influence here - being a voice who tries to educate and remind that the most significant thing is to look for help when you need it," she added.

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : 0 votes