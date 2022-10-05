Chris Evert gives her opinion on Monica Seles and Steffi Graf's GOAT debate

Tennis legend Chris Evert had her say in a recent debate between tennis fans on Twitter, which involved former tennis players Steffi Graf and Monica Seles.

A fan argued that Graf could be considered the GOAT while also acknowledging that she could have been helped by Seles' absence.

"Two things can be true at once. Steffi can be a GOAT and have dominated, while at the same time she could have been aided by Monica's absence. It's not an either/or. (It should also be noted that the Golden Slam happened in 1988 and is irrelevant to Seles being stabbed.)," tweeted the fan.

The tweet generated a response from Evert, who was short and straight to the point.

"Well said… both are true…" Evert wrote.

In 1988, Steffi Graf became the first, and only, tennis player to win all four Grand Slams and the Olympic gold medal in the same calendar year. Evert was in the latter stages of her career at the time and retired the following year.

"What an honor" - Chris Evert receives Cancer Awareness Award

Chris Evert at the BNP Paribas WTA Finals in Singapore

Tennis icon Chris Evert was presented with the Excellence in Cancer Awareness Award last month. The former World No. 1, who is a cancer survivor herself, took to Twitter to express her gratitude for the award.

"What an honor to join the #CongressionalFamilies Program in D.C., and be recognized with the 2022 Excellence in Cancer Awareness Award! As a cancer survivor myself, I couldn’t be prouder of the work being done @preventcancer. @SpeakerPelosi you’re my hero," tweeted Evert.

Evert was diagnosed with stage 1C ovarian cancer in December last year. In her case, she was fortunate that the disease was detected early on as 70-80% of ovarian cancer is diagnosed at stage four or five. She made a full recovery following successful chemotherapy treatment.

Evert turned pro in 1972 and won a total of 157 singles titles, including 18 Grand Slams, before hanging up her racquet in 1989. The American became the first player in history to win 150 singles titles and sits only behind Martina Navratilova, who has 167 singles titles to her name. Evert has won seven French Open titles and still holds the women's record to this day.

