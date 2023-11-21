"Were pro-USA, will be again; xenophobic" - Fans argue as Coco Gauff's coach Brad Gilbert bags WTA Awards nomination alongside Iga Swiatek's coach

Tennis fans have shared their opinions on the nominees for the 2023 WTA Coach of the Year award, which features Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff’s coaches, Tomasz Wiktorowski and Brad Gilbert, respectively.

The nominees for the WTA Awards were announced on Monday, November 20, with the winners set to be decided by the members of the international tennis media. Several tennis players bagged nominations across categories such as Singles Player of the Year, Doubles Team of the Year, Most Improved Player of the Year, Newcomer of the Year, and Comeback Player of the Year.

The coaches of the players who had a successful 2023 season were also shortlisted for the Coach of the Year award. Pere Riba and Andre Agassi’s ex-coach Brad Gilbert, who assisted Coco Gauff during her highly successful American hardcourt swing, and aided the teenager to her maiden Grand Slam victory at the US Open, received a nomination.

Other coaches who made the list were, Tomasz Wiktorowski, Anton Dubrov, Raemon Sluiter, Emil Miske, and Stefano Vukov, for their partnerships with Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Elina Svitolina, Karolina Muchova, and Elena Rybakina, respectively.

The inclusion of Coco Gauff’s coach Brad Gilbert, however, fueled criticism from tennis fans online, who were in favor of Iga Swiatek’s coach Wiktorowski. Many were convinced that the well-known American coach was likely to bag the honor, given his alleged status in the Western media.

“Sh*t, they put BG there. Great, now we know who it's gonna be,” one fan frowned.

Others recalled how Jessica Pegula’s coach David Witt won the award last year, despite Swiatek’s record-breaking season and rise to the top.

“You better not f*ck this up this time, like you did last year with D. Witt, or you will be even bigger laughing stock that you are already...” another fan protested.

Another fan tweeted:

"Tomasz should win in 2022. Unfortunately journalists were pro-USA and will be again this year (xenophobic). They chose Pegula's coach and will now choose Gauff's coach."

Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff receive Player of the Year nominations at the 2023 WTA Awards

Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff at the 2023 WTA Finals

Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff are nominated for the Player of the Year award at the 2023 WTA Awards as well.

Swiatek, who won the award last year, thanks to her indomitable display, enjoyed a remarkable run this season as well. The Pole clinched six titles, including the year-end championships, a third French Open, and a WTA 1000 in Beijing. She also concluded her campaign ranked World No. 1 for the second season in a row.

Coco Gauff, meanwhile, witnessed the best season of her career so far. She lifted four trophies – the US Open, the WTA 1000 Cincinnati Open, the WTA 500 Citi Open, and the WTA 250 ASB Classic. She is currently placed at a career-high ranking of World No. 3.

World No. 2 and Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka, too, features in the list. The Belarusian enjoyed a breakthrough season. She made her debut as the World No. 1, briefly replacing Iga Swiatek.

Other players to make the list are, World No. 4 Elena Rybakina, World No. 5 Jessica Pegula, and Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova.