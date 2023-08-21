Novak Djokovic produced one of the finest performances of his career to down Carlos Alcaraz and win the 2023 Cincinnati Open title on Sunday, August 20.

Djokovic avenged his Wimbledon 2023 final defeat to Alcaraz in a scintillating fashion. The Serb saved a championship point and battled back from a set and a break down to claim a 5-7, 7-6(7), 7-6(4) victory in three hours and 49 minutes. With his win, the 23-time Grand Slam champion claimed his record-extending 39th ATP Masters 1000 title and also registered his 95th tour-level singles title.

A wave of congratulations poured in for the World No. 2 from the tennis community. Tennis legend Chris Evert applauded the 36-year-old for his victory.

"NOVAK !!!" Evert tweeted.

Mark Petchey praised the "insane level" showcased by both players. He expressed his gratitude towards the 23-time Grand Slam champion for the unforgettable memories he generated, as well as towards Alcaraz for his future dominance in the sport.

"Insane sport and insane level. @DjokerNole thanks for the memories. @carlosalcaraz thanks for the next 15 years. Not only Kings Island that has the rollercoasters in Cincinnati. Incredible," Petchey tweeted.

Former British No. 1 Greg Rusedski praised the Serb's astonishing comeback after struggling in the Cincinnati heat. He also lauded the 36-year-old as a true champion and acknowledged his incredible performance.

"Best comeback ever from Novak . Didn’t see him turn this around after a set and a break down in 2nd set, suffering from heat stroke. What a champion, what a performance. How did he turn it around?" he tweeted.

Matteo Berrettini also shared his appreciation for the battle between the Serb and the Spaniard.

"Mamma mia!!!" he posted on his Instagram story.

Matteo Berrettini's Instagram story

Meanwhile, Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs used the opportunity to advocate for the benefits of the best-of-three format. She highlighted the potential exhaustion both players would have faced if they contested two additional sets after their nearly four-hour-long battle.

"Seriously. I know you’re all going to yell at me, but man this is enough! Can u imagine if they had to go two more sets!???? The way the game is played now with these rally’s, best of three is good!" Stubbs commented.

Novak Djokovic levels his head-to-head record against Carlos Alcaraz after winning Cincinnati Open title

Novak Djokovic wins the 2023 Western & Southern Open title

With his win over Carlos Alcaraz in the Cincinnati Open final, Novak Djokovic leveled his head-to-head record against the Spaniard at 2-2. His previous win over the 20-year-old came in the 2023 French Open semifinal.

The Serb expressed his appreciation for his budding rivalry with Alcaraz. He also acknowledged the World No. 1's impressive mental fortitude and resilience in the crucial moments of a match, despite his young age.

"This rivalry just gets better. It gets better and better. Amazing player. Tons of respect for him. For such a young player to show so much poise in important moments is impressive," he said after the match.

With his win, Novak Djokovic became the oldest Cincinnati Open champion ever, breaking the record set by 35-year-old Ken Rosewall in 1970.

