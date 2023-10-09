What is Coco Gauff's next tournament? All you need to know about the US Open champion's schedule for remainder of  2023 season

Coco Gauff's next tournament is the WTA Finals in Cancun. The American recently endured a semifinal exit at the China Open and was scheduled to compete at the Zhengzhou Open but withdrew due to a shoulder injury.

Gauff has had an impressive 2023 season so far, winning 49 out of her 63 singles matches. The 19-year-old raised her level during the American hard-court season, winning the Citi Open before clinching her maiden WTA 1000 title at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

Gauff then attained the biggest title of her career so far by winning the US Open, defeating Aryna Sabalenka in the final. She thus became the youngest American to win the New York Major since Serena Williams in 1999. Gauff's run saw her climb to a career-high singles ranking of World No. 3

The American then competed at the China Open and booked her place in the semifinals with wins over Ekaterina Alexandrova, Petra Martic, Veronika Kudermetova and Maria Sakkari. In the process, she built a 16-match winning streak, which was the best for any woman so far this season.

Gauff's run at the China Open came to an end as she was beaten 6-2, 6-3 by Iga Swiatek in the semifinals. The American was next scheduled to compete at the Zhengzhou Open as the top seed. However, she withdrew from the tournament due to a shoulder injury.

As a result, Coco Gauff's next tournament will be the WTA Finals in Cancun. This will be her second appearance in the season-ending championships. The American is set to be the third seed in the event and it will be interesting to see how she fares.

Coco Gauff lost all of her matches in the WTA Finals 2022

Coco Gauff in action at the China Open

Coco Gauff made her debut in the WTA Finals in last year's edition in Fort Worth, Texas, where she was the fourth seed.

However, she lost all of her matches in the group stages and was eliminated. Gauff was beaten by Iga Swiatek, Daria Kasatkina and eventual champion Caroline Garcia.

Coco Gauff also competed in the women's doubles event at the 2022 WTA Finals with Jessica Pegula as her partner. The pair suffered a fate similar to that of the American's in the singles event, as they lost all of their matches in the group stage.