"What evil f*cks" – Martina Navratilova blasts Iran regime for controversial move on 1980s execution cemetery

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova shared a 3-word message on social media as Tehran's Deputy Mayor Davoud Goudarzi confirmed that Iran's largest cemetery, which contained the remains of many political prisoners that were executed following Iran's revolution in 1979, has now been converted into a car park. Navratilova has made her feelings known on Iran's policies and their political moves on multiple occasions before, referring to their administration as &quot;pure evil&quot; after they confirmed the death sentence of women's rights activist Sharifeh Mohammadi.Martina Navratilova is considered one of the greatest tennis players ever. She had a highly decorated career, winning 59 Grand Slam titles. Navratilova holds the all-time record for most Wimbledon singles titles, with nine. After retiring from the sport in 2006, Navratilova has focused on being a commentator for the BBC as well as advocating for women's and LGBTQ+ rights.In a post shared on X, Tehran's Deputy Mayor Davoud Goudarzi announced that they were converting Section 41, which is Iran's largest cemetery, into a car park. The site contains the remains of several members of the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI) who opposed Ayatollah Khomeini’s regime.&quot;Section 41, where members of the PMOI were buried in the early years of the revolution, was just sitting there. We proposed to the custodians, and to the Supply Council, that because people are coming and going in Section 42, we need a car park there. This site (Section 41) has just been left abandoned. Allow us to turn it into a car park. We got the permission and we did it.&quot;Navratilova shared her reaction, writing:&quot;What evil fu**s&quot;Martina Navratilova is also a firm critic of American President Donald Trump, often criticizing his political actions and policies.Martina Navratilova's wife, Julia Lemigova, on surrogacy comments: &quot;I completely disagree with her&quot;Navratilova and Lemigova at Wimbledon 2024 - Source: GettyMartina Navratilova's wife, Julia Lemigova, shared her reaction after Navratilova wrote in a since-deleted post shared via X that &quot;surrogacy is just wrong&quot;. Lemigova sat down with Andy Cohen on his podcast, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and was asked about her comments, to which she said:“Well, you know, Martina and I share a bed, but we don’t share a brain. And we not always agree on different views, but I believe in surrogacy. You know, it was kind of put out of context. And I completely disagree with her comments.”Martina Navratilova and Julia Lemigova have been married since 2014, and have adopted two boys together.