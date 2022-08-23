Create

"What the f*ck is Nick Kyrgios doing here?" - Tennis fans react to new US Open poster, fume over Novak Djokovic's exclusion

Nick Kyrgios was among the stars on the US Open poster
Modified Aug 23, 2022 10:25 AM IST

Given his fine form and the fact that he is enjoying one of his best seasons, Nick Kyrgios is seen as a top contender for the last Grand Slam of the year — the 2022 US Open. However, after watching the tennis fans' reactions to a poster released by the tournament, it seems that they are not quite ready to believe it.

The poster features eight of the biggest tennis stars like six-time winner Serena Williams, four-time champion Rafael Nadal, Naomi Osaka, Daniil Medvedev, Emma Raducanu, Iga Swiatek, Carloz Alcaraz, and Kyrgios.

It's time.Tennis' stars are ready to answer the #USOpen call. https://t.co/JkwHhMrUjh

While some fans were surprised to see Kyrgios featured over higher-ranked players like Jannik Sinner and Matteo Berrettini, others believed that the 2020 US Open winner Dominic Thiem should have been considered before the 2022 Wimbledon finalist.

The majority of the reactions, however, were related to Novak Djokovic not being allowed to play due to his unvaccinated status against COVID-19. The Serb's fans hinted that they might boycott the tournament unless Djokovic is allowed to enter the country and play.

"At this point, I’ll believe NK has the nudes of every worker in the ATP and slams organizations in exchange for hype bc there’s simply no other explanation," a fan tweeted.
at this point I’ll believe nk has the nudes of every worker in the atp and slams organisations in exchange for hype bc there’s simply no other explanation twitter.com/usopen/status/…
"Now that non-vaccinated players are allowed to play, non-vaccinated foreigners are not. Are you serious? Isn't an OPEN supposed to be open to all without discrimination? What is @USOpen doing to fix this injustice? Get on record saying that. What a Circus @USOpen is turning into," a user wrote.
@usopen @carlosalcaraz @serenawilliams @RafaelNadal @iga_swiatek @NickKyrgios @EmmaRaducanu @DaniilMedwed Now that non-vaccinated players are allowed to play, non-vaccinated foreigners are not. Are you serious? Isn't an OPEN supposed to be open to all without discrimination? What is @USOpen doing to fix this injustice? Get on record saying that. What a Circus @USOpen is turning into
"I honestly can’t believe it! Last year NYC asked for vaccine cards for anything indoors and everything and Novak was allowed to play. It’s definitely not science or health," another tweet read.
I honestly can’t believe it! Last year NYC asked for vaccine cards for anything indoors and everything and Novak was allowed to play. It’s definitely not science or health. twitter.com/usopen/status/…

Here are a few other reactions:

what the fuck is kyrgios doing here twitter.com/usopen/status/…
@usopen @carlosalcaraz @serenawilliams @RafaelNadal @iga_swiatek @NickKyrgios @EmmaRaducanu @DaniilMedwed A 27-year-old who's never been past the 3rd round? OK.
@usopen @carlosalcaraz @serenawilliams @RafaelNadal @iga_swiatek @NickKyrgios @EmmaRaducanu @DaniilMedwed Us open this edition is special.Three undefeated champions.2019 Rafa nadal2020 dominic thiem2021 Daniel MedvedevThis for the first time in tennis history, all will play at this one edition.
@usopen @carlosalcaraz @serenawilliams @RafaelNadal @iga_swiatek @NickKyrgios @EmmaRaducanu @DaniilMedwed Carlos is here, why? Where is Novak (the greatest tennis player of all time)?
@usopen @DaniilMedwed Here, I included the missing top STAR for you; the one that everyone seems to be looking for 👇🏻🤩 💫✨⭐️🌟#LetNovakPlay 🌟⭐️✨💫 https://t.co/TQVS2HxbAI
@usopen @carlosalcaraz @serenawilliams @RafaelNadal @iga_swiatek @NickKyrgios @EmmaRaducanu @DaniilMedwed Let Novak play or we won’t watching this circu show 🤡
You know your 2020 champion who didn’t have the chance to defend his title last year is right here to be on the poster especially looking this hot twitter.com/usopen/status/… https://t.co/4iJsTDq5IO
is that Serena when she was arguing with the umpire? twitter.com/usopen/status/…
@usopen @carlosalcaraz @serenawilliams @RafaelNadal @iga_swiatek @NickKyrgios @EmmaRaducanu @DaniilMedwed There is no Djokovic on the poster so I guess he won't be able to play, it's a shame for him and for the interest of the tournament to be honest, all players who can play should be allowed to participate @usopen @DjokerNole

Court rejects appeal to delay Nick Kyrgios' case by 3 months

Nick Kyrgios is currently in New York
During the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, Nick Kyrgios' ex-girlfriend Chiara Passari accused him of assaulting her in December last year. The 27-year-old was ordered to appear in court in Canberra at the beginning of August. However, the date was pushed back due to his tennis schedule in the US.

Kyrgios was not required to attend the recent court proceedings at the ACT (Australian Capital Territory) Magistrates Court, where his lawyer, Michael Kukulies-Smith, requested magistrate Louise Taylor to postpone the case until November 25. The tennis player is currently in New York to participate in the upcoming US Open.

Although his lawyer's appeal was turned down, the magistrate agreed to delay the case by six weeks, adjourning it until October 4.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala

