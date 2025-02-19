What happened with Emma Raducanu in Dubai? Panic, security, WTA statement, and everything you need to know

Emma Raducanu found herself at the center of controversy during her second-round match at the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships earlier on Tuesday (February 19). Two games into the contest against Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova, the 22-year-old suffered an unexpected panic attack and was reduced to tears.

Raducanu, who has had a slow start to her 2025 season, was trailing 2-0 when the on-court cameras caught her having a dialogue with the umpire. After a short exchange, the Brit appeared to hide behind the umpire's chair. She was visibly crying at this point and had to be consoled by her higher-ranked opponent.

Moreover, reports from social media suggest that a male fan was ejected by security from the stands of Court 2 right at this point. Although the 2021 US Open champion was able to regain her composure, it wasn't nearly enough as she succumbed to a 6-7(4), 4-6 defeat in Dubai. The second-round exit from the tournament marked her fifth loss in eight tour-level matches this year thus far.

Emma Raducanu has yet to speak on what exactly led to her emotional breakdown on Tuesday. However, WTA has since disclosed in their statement that the 22-year-old Brit sensation was being stalked by an unidentified man in the initial days of her Dubai campaign.

According to the Florida-based organization's report, the situation escalated when the man in question came to attend Raducanu's second-round match at the 1000-level event.

"On Monday, February 17, Emma Raducanu was approached in a public area by a man who exhibited fixated behavior. This same individual was identified in the first few rows during Emma’s match on Tuesday at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships and subsequently ejected," WTA wrote on its X (formerly Twitter) handle.

"He will be banned from all WTA events pending a threat assessment. Player safety is our top priority, and tournaments are advised on security best practices for international sporting events. The WTA is actively working with Emma and her team to ensure her well-being and provide any necessary support. We remain committed to collaborating with tournaments and their security teams worldwide to maintain a safe environment for all players."

Emma Raducanu receives support from fans following her second-round incident at Dubai Tennis Championships 2025

Emma Raducanu in action during second-round match in Dubai (Source: Getty Images)

A large section of the tennis community on X (formerly Twitter) subsequently expressed concern for Emma Raducanu's mental well-being. Unfortunately for her, this incident is not the first time the Brit has been vulnerable to potential harm from a man.

As per a report from BBC, in 2022, a London-based court gave a fan named Amrit Magar a five-year restraining order after he was in the vicinity of Raducanu's family home on multiple occasions. Magar's activity was detected by the former World No. 10's father, Ian, via their doorbell camera, and he has since been required to wear an electronic tag.

Emma Raducanu, meanwhile, will be eager to leave her Dubai setback behind during next month's Sunshine Double.

