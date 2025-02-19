'Very scary, no wonder Emma Raducanu was off" - Fans react to Brit tearing up in Dubai loss as police escorts a man out amid stalker threat

Tennis fans recently reacted to Emma Raducanu tearing up at the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships. It was reported that Raducanu was visibly upset during her match due to a stalker threat, leading to the police escorting a man out of the venue.

Raducanu had received a wild card entry into the main draw of the WTA 1000 hard court tournament in Dubai. She kicked off her campaign with a victory over Maria Sakkari, winning 6-4, 6-2 in the first round . However, her run came to an end in the second round when she faced 14th seed Karolina Muchova and lost 6-7(6), 4-6.

During the first set of her match against Muchova, Emma Raducanu was visibly emotional, seen wiping away tears with her towel and appearing distressed. She even hid behind the chair umpire to compose herself and her opponent, Muchova went up to her and offered her support.

After the match, reports emerged that a man had been escorted out of the stadium by the police, leading to speculation among fans that this incident may have bothered Raducanu, as the Brit, in the past had an experience with a stalker in London back in 2022.

The incident drew various reactions from fans on social media, with one fan expressing sympathy for Emma Raducanu's ordeal and stating that it must have been "scary" for the former World No.10

“Holy sh*t that’s very scary. No wonder she was off. Her mental strength after that is insane. She’s had them visit her home too,” a fan posted.

Another fan mentioned that it must be "terrible" to be a female tennis player nowadays.

“What a f*cking terrible day to be a female tennis player jesus christ what's wrong w men,” a fan wrote.

“Jesus, what the f*ck is wrong with people? So sorry that she had to go through that — a possible death threat? I don’t even wanna know what kind of shit he said to her,” a fan posted.

“Being a woman in tennis must suck the life out of you,” a fan wrote.

“So this is f*cking insane oh my god hope she’s alright,” a fan posted.

“I can't even imagine what list of mugshots the WTA security get every tourney. I bet there is a list of stalkers and now a category for ex-coaches,” a fan wrote.

“Can the tour bar people from their tournaments? Anyone know the protocol for this type of stuff? I can’t imagine Emma is the first or even only current player dealing with stuff like this,” a fan posted.

What Emma Raducanu had said after being stalked in London in 2022

Emma Raducanu speaking at a press conference [Image Source: Getty Images]

In 2022, a man was issued a five-year restraining order and sentenced to community service for stalking and harassing Emma Raducanu. Following the incident, the Brit had expressed in a court statement that she has been feeling "apprehensive" and "creeped out" since the stalking occurred and feeling as though her 'freedom" had been stripped away.

“Since all this has happened I have felt creeped out. I feel very apprehensive if I go out, especially if I am on my own. Because of this I feel like my freedom has been taken away from me,” Emma Raducanu had said (as quoted by The Guardian).

The former World No.10 also revealed that she no longer felt safe in her own home and was constantly on edge.

“I am constantly looking over my shoulder. I feel on edge and worried this could happen again. I don’t feel safe in my own home, which is where I should feel safest,” she added.

Looking ahead, Emma Raducanu is next expected to compete at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells which is scheduled to run from March 2 to March 16, 2025.

