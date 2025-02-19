"Emma Raducanu quickly forgot how Karolina Muchova comforted her when she was crying" - Fans divided over Brit rolling her eyes at Czech in Dubai loss

Emma Raducanu's reaction to having to wait for Karolina Muchova to towel off during their clash at the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships has sparked debate. While many fans criticized Raducanu for her seemingly annoyed gesture, several others rushed to defend the 22-year-old.

Following her impressive 6-4, 6-2 win over Maria Sakkari in her opening match, Raducanu took on Muchova in a closely contested battle in the second round. The Czech dominated the encounter, claiming a 7-6(6), 6-4 victory to advance to the third round of the WTA 1000 event.

The match took a concerning turn when Emma Raducanu appeared to suffer a panic attack and broke down in tears on the court. In a heartwarming gesture, Karolina Muchova consoled the Brit before she regained her composure and resumed play.

Later in the match, Raducanu was caught rolling her eyes while waiting to serve as Muchova stepped away to use her towel.

Several fans did not take kindly to the Brit's reaction, especially since Karolina Muchova had comforted her when she broke down during the match.

"She quickly forgot how Karo comforted her when she was crying," one fan posted.

"This after karo comforted her earlier?? have some respect outwardly at least," another fan chimed in.

"That eye roll is how tennis fans feel about Raducanu. She can barely win a single match these days, and shows a disgusting level of commitment to the sport. Just a disgrace. But sure, muchova is bc she needs to towel off. Give me a break," a fan remarked.

"The audacity of the queen of tactical MTOs to complain abt something like this 😂," said another.

However, other fans leapt to Emma Raducanu's defense, questioning the need to scrutinize her every expression, particularly after the 22-year-old had endured a "tough situation."

"You’ll give this girl hate for literally breathing," one fan commented.

"You are menace. How could you know what was going through in her mind after a tough situation? You have obviously shared this to foster bad thoughts about her," another fan wrote.

"Only tennis player who gets microanalyzed without any valid reason," a fan shared.

"Only on tennis twitter, where people will hate on a player for....... an eyeroll, it isn't that serious, muchova will live," said yet another.

Karolina Muchova to face McCartney Kessler in Dubai 3R after win over Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu - Source: Getty

Following her win over Emma Raducanu, Karolina Muchova will square off against McCartney Kessler in the third round of the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships. Kessler pulled off a shock 6-4, 7-5 upset over Coco Gauff to book her place against the Czech.

If Muchova emerges victorious against Kessler, she will likely face Emma Navarro or Belinda Bencic in the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 event, followed by a potential semifinal clash with Aryna Sabalenka or Jessica Pegula.

Emma Raducanu, meanwhile, is expected to be back in action at the Indian Wells Open, scheduled to commence on March 5. The Brit will aim to deliver a stronger performance at the WTA 1000 event after falling short against Sabalenka in the third round last year.

