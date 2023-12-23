"What I truly love about Novak Djokovic is that he always seems authentic" - Serb dancing around with young fans to create viral TikTok delights fans

Novak Djokovic recently joined his young fans in Dubai in a viral TikTok video, busting out the dance moves and delighting the youngsters at the Rackets Academy.

The World No. 1 is currently preparing for the new 2024 season with a training stint in the Middle East, following which he will kickstart the year at the United Cup representing Serbia before undertaking a title defense at the Australian Open.

Djokovic spared a few minutes during his time in Dubai to entertain his fans at the academy, recreating the steps they had taught him to the best of his abilities and even performing a couple of 'dabs' to elicit wide smiles from the youngsters.

Tennis fans on social media were just as delighted with 24-time Grand Slam champion's relaxed attitude, with many users on Reddit complimenting Djokovic on his authenticity.

"What I truly love about Novak Djokovic is that he always seems authentic. His smile truly warms the heart!" one fan wrote.

One fan was appreciative of the fact that the 36-year-old remains a "colossal dork" at heart, saying:

"I love what a colossal dork he is."

Novak Djokovic is the greatest tennis player of all time, says Leander Paes

Speaking in a recent interview, Indian tennis icon Leander Paes picked Novak Djokovic as the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time), marveling at how he has managed to break the Grand Slam record with 24. Paes recalled how he started playing at a time when Bjorn Borg's five Wimbledon trophies was thought of as an unbeatable record, only for Roger Federer to come along and win eight.

Similarly, Federer's then record of 20 Slams was considered impossible to break, only for Rafael Nadal and Djokovic to come along and win 22 and 24 respectively. The former doubles World No. 1 further added that the World No. 1 shows no signs of stopping with just 24 Majors either, which he considered insane.

"I started playing when (Bjorn] Borg and (John) McEnroe were still playing, and no one ever thought that Borg’s five Wimbledon record could be beaten. Until Federer came around and he won eight Wimbledons, and 20 Grand Slams. And then Nadal bettered Federer's Grand Slam record, by winning 22, and winning 14 titles at the French Open alone."

"And then out comes Djokovic. This Serbian boy who is a great athlete with a phenomenal mind - for me, by far the greatest of all time. Why? Because the history books show that. He has won 24 Grand Slams and counting…it doesn’t look like he’s stopping. This is insane," Paes said.

