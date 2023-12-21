"Novak Djokovic is the greatest of all time" - Indian tennis legend Leander Paes says "history books show that"

Retired Indian tennis legend Leander Paes reckons Novak Djokovic is undisputedly the greatest player of all time.

Djokovic, 36, is widely regarded as one of the best players to have graced the sport. The Serb is the all-time Grand Slam singles leader (24 titles), in the open era, and also holds the record for most Masters 1000 titles (40) and ATP Finals (7).

Despite being on the wrong side of 30, Djokovic recently celebrated a record 400th week as No. 1 and is over 2000 points clear of Carlos Alcaraz, the next player in the ATP rankings. His latest Major win at the US Open this year extended his record of winning most Grand Slams after 30 to 12, having also won the same number in his 20s.

In an interview in Mumbai, Paes fielded a variety of questions from the media, one of them was about who's the best player among the 'Big-3' - Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Djokovic. Paes explained why Djokovic is the greatest of all time (as per Forbes):

"I started playing when (Bjorn] Borg and (John) McEnroe were still playing, and no one ever thought that Borg’s five Wimbledon record could be beaten. Until Federer came around and he won eight Wimbledons, and 20 Grand Slams. And then Nadal bettered Federer's Grand Slam record, by winning 22, and winning 14 titles at the French Open alone.

"And then out comes Djokovic, this Serbian boy who is a great athlete with a phenomenal mind—for me, by far the greatest of all time. Why? Because the history books show that. He has won 24 Grand Slams and counting … it doesn’t look like he’s stopping. This is insane."

Djokovic reached all four Grand Slam finals in 2021 and 2023, winning three on both occasions.

Novak Djokovic to open 2024 season at United Cup

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic is set to open his 2024 season at the United Cup team event Down Under, which kicks off on December 29.

He's then set to launch his quest for a record-extending 11th Australian Open title, which will also give him sole possession of the Grand Slam title leaderboard across eras.

With COVID-19 restrictions on unvaccinated players no longer in place, the World No. 1 is expected to appear at Indian Wells and Miami for the first time since 2019. He's then expected to play the full claycourt swing, starting with Monte Carlo, Rome, Madrid, and Roland Garros.

Novak Djokovic will look to win his first Olympic gold in Paris after concluding his campaign at the Wimbledon. The Serb lost in the semifinals to eventual winner Alexander Zverev in the Tokyo Games two years ago.

