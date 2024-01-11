"What kind of clickbait trash is this?"- Jessica Pegula hits out at journalists who made fun of her for losing 6th straight Grand Slam QF at Wimbledon

Jessica Pegula has responded to criticism she received after losing her sixth straight Grand Slam quarterfinals at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, where she fell to eventual champion Marketa Vondrousova in three sets.

Speaking in the fifth episode of the second season of Netflix's 'Break Point' docuseries - titled 'Now or Never' - Pegula recalled her loss to Vondrousova, admitting that it was a loss that knocked her down a bit.

The American had blown a 4-1 lead in the deciding set to ultimately falter 4-6, 6-2, 4-6 against the Czech. To add insult to injury, she came under criticism from journalists who used her family's financial status to poke fun at her, saying she could not "buy her way" into a Major semifinal.

Pegula was not amused in the slightest, referring to such journalistic pieces as "clickbait trash."

"Wimbledon, yeah, that loss was really tough. I was so close. I just blew a 4-1 lead. So I think that loss definitely knocked me kind of down quite a bit," she said.

"The journalists that write about me have no freaking clue. I can't buy my way into a semifinal. I was just like, 'What kind of clickbait trash is this?'" Jessica Pegula added.

For those unaware, Pegula is the daughter of Terry and Kim Pegula, the billionaire owners of the NFL-franchise Buffalo Bills and the NHL-franchise Buffalo Sabres.

Jessica Pegula: "I would definitely give up everything to win tournaments"

Speaking further in the episode, Jessica Pegula noted the importance of letting oneself feel their feelings without thinking that it was something to be avoided.

While Pegula admitted that she would give up everything to win tournaments, the American emphasized that she was not one to put off feeling sorry for herself after painful losses, much like the one at Wimbledon.

What was more important, in the 29-year-old's opinion, was the ability to come back after that and focus on the next match at hand instead of wallowing in self-pity.

"I would definitely give up everything to win tournaments. It's good to kind of let your feelings just feel. Youknow, feel like shit, feel pity," she stated.

"I think sometimes I try not to, and then I'm like, 'No, I just really want to feel sorry for myself and be like really upset and pissed off about it.' But it's like you have to do it again. So I've got to go win my next match," Jessica Pegula added.