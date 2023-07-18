What does it mean to be a member of the All-England Club? Know all about the benefits Wimbledon Champion Carlos Alcaraz & others will receive 

Carlos Alcaraz, the 20-year-old star who is taking the tennis world by storm, fulfilled his childhood dream on Sunday by beating Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final.

The five-set thriller lasted for over four and a half hours before the Spaniard secured his second Grand Slam and first at SW19. But along with that, Alcaraz also gained a very special present -- an Honorary membership to the All England Club.

The All England Club, formally known as the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC), is a prestigious private members' club situated on Church Road in Wimbledon, London. Renowned worldwide as the host of the Wimbledon Championships, it stands as the sole Grand Slam tennis tournament that continues to be played on grass courts.

The All England Club is one of the most exclusive clubs in the world with a total membership of just over 500 and limited to just 375 full members. Its membership is divided into 5 categories - full, life, honorary, temporary, and junior.

Waiting lists for membership to the club are said to be over 1000 people going back many years. Though the membership can also be bought, it is honorarily awarded to each year's Wimbledon champions, with Carlos Alcaraz and Marketa Vondrousova taking the honor this year in singles.

The annual membership fees are affordable, amounting to less than the cost of a meal for four people at a decent London restaurant. However, the value of membership extends beyond the financial aspect and lies in the connections it offers.

To be considered for membership, aspiring individuals must be proposed, seconded, and supported by four current full members, all of whom are obligated to provide written support for the application.

Among the membership count of over 500 individuals, approximately 75 are honorary members, primarily consisting of past Wimbledon champions and prominent figures who have made significant contributions to the sport.

Notable among them is Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, who currently holds the position of the club's patron. Full and life members of the club are entitled to enjoy all the privileges it offers. These privileges include benefits such as a designated seat on Centre Court, access to the grass courts, gym facilities, and locker rooms.

Following his triumph, Carlos Alcaraz was asked about the significance of being granted honorary membership at the prestigious club. Alcaraz acknowledged the special meaning it held for him to be included as a member and shared his enthusiasm for utilizing his membership card at the club. He also recalled Roger Federer's past troubles in gaining access to the club without his card.

"Yeah I know that. Yeah it's great you know to be a member here, it's such a iconic club. It's very very special for me, that I have to put the card. I know that Roger Federer was having trouble to get in without the card"

"I'm really proud of myself, really proud of the team that I have" - Carlos Alcaraz on Wimbledon 2023 win

Carlos Alcaraz falls to the ground after winning

Carlos Alcaraz couldn't contain his happiness after emerging triumphant at Wimbledon, widely considered one of the most prestigious tournaments in tennis. He called it a dream come true and reflected on how proud he was of himself. He added that it was incredible playing a legend like Novak Djokovic to win his first Wimbledon Championship.

“It’s a dream come true for me. It's great to win. But even if I will have lost, I could be really proud of myself. In this amazing run, making history in this beautiful tournament, playing a final against a legend of our sport. For me, it's incredible,” he said in his on-court interview.

He also thanked his team and family for their support and highlighted how none of this would be possible work he and his team have put in every day.

“As I said this dream come true to be able to play in this stages. I didn’t expect to reach these kinds of situations really fast. I'm really really proud of my myself. Really proud of the team that I have. The work we put every every day to be able to live this dream.”

