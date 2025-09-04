  • home icon
  "What next? Question about Iga Swiatek ending her career?" - Journalist calls out US Open press interviewer for controversial 'mental break' comment

By Ravleen Kaur
Published Sep 04, 2025
Iga Swiatek at the 2025 US Open - Day 11

World No. 2 Iga Swiatek has concluded her 2025 US Open tournament run with a loss to Amanda Anisimova in the quarter-finals. A Polish sports journalist recently recently defended Swiatek as she faced a controversial 'mental break' comment during her US Open press conference.

At the post-match press conference on September 4, Swiatek was asked a question regarding needing a 'mental break' following her continuous matches in the tournaments. The next moments were followed by a controversial and tense exchange of words between the Warsaw native and the reporter.

In defence of Swiatek, Polish sports journalist Dominik Senkowski shared his thoughts through his X post, highlighting the media's stance on her mental state.

"The attempt to create a narrative that Iga constantly gets offended at press conferences is pointless. It wasn’t a question about a break, but about a mental break, a suggestion of struggles in that area. After a match that Iga simply lost, without broken rackets or anything like that. What’s next? A question about whether she’s thinking of ending her career?" (Translated by X).
The conversation between the reporter and Iga Swiatek is as follows via The Tennis Letter's recent X post:

Iga Swiatek, the winner of 24 WTA Tour singles titles, achieved notable feats in the 2025 season, including wins at the Wimbledon Championships and the Cincinnati Open.

Polish star Iga Swiatek reflects on her performance against Amanda Anisimova

Iga Swiatek at the 2025 US Open - Day 11

During the same press conference, Iga Swiatek expressed her thoughts on her performance against the former World No. 7 Amanda Anisimova, in the quarter-finals at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Additionally, she also highlighted the inconsistencies with her serve compared to her opponent's.

"From the baseline, I felt it was good. But yeah, I think the serve made the difference. She was winning, I guess, more points from her serve and I struggled a bit to sometimes make the first serve in and she returned the ball from second serve. So, I guess that made a difference," she mentioned. (1:13 onwards)
By defeating Swiatek, Amanda Anisimova has now moved to the semi-finals, where she will lock horns with Naomi Osaka. Anisimova is the winner of three WTA Tour titles, including the 2025 Qatar Open.

