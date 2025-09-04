"Iga Swiatek has every right to lash out";"Stop asking stupid questions": Fans slam reporter over 'obnoxious question' for Pole after her US Open loss

Iga Swiatek didn't mince words when she delivered stinging responses to a reporter who asked the Pole a rather strange question following her straight-set loss in the semifinals of the 2025 US Open. Swiatek, the World No. 2, was ousted from the hardcourt Major in New York by home hope Amanda Anisimova nearly two months after incredibly one-sided final meeting at the Wimbledon Championships.In the final of the grass Major, Swiatek 'double bageled' Anisimova, leaving the American red-faced. However, in the last four in New York, Anisimova produced a rock-solid display to secure a 6-4, 6-3 victory, despite not getting off to the best of starts. Later, the Pole, in a state of disappointment and frustration, attended a press conference. Here, prominent tennis broadcaster David Law asked the six-time Slam champion if she was tired owing to her heroics at Wimbledon followed by her back-to-back campaigns in Montreal, Cincinnati and New York. Upon listening to the question, Iga Swiatek was taken aback. The Pole wondered why Law asked such a question given the dominant nature of the majority of her performances at Flushing Meadows up until her semifinal loss.&quot;Well, I don't know, like, it's not like my matches were exhausting here,&quot; Swiatek said.Law attempted to clarify his question by stating that it was asked more from a mental fatigue perspective owing to the hectic tennis schedule. Here, the World No. 2 quipped back:&quot;Well, talk to the people responsible for the schedule. Do you need a mental break? You look like you need a mental break.&quot;The reporter answered in the affirmative, to which Swiatek replied with a stinging question of her own:&quot;Well, then what are you doing here?&quot;Several tennis fans spanning Reddit and X (formerly Twitter) subsequently criticized Law and approved of Iga Swiatek's response.&quot;Naahh, at this point she has every right to lash out a little, if you can even call it that. we have a bigger problem, when it comes to sports journalism. it doesn’t matter if it’s polish media or not, the questions are ridiculous or/and cruel at times,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Just stop asking tennis players stupid questions, especially after the defeat. Iga was hurt after the loss and had to deal with this nonsense after a very tough match for her,&quot; commented another.&quot;Justified: He had an obnoxious question after a tough loss in a Grand Slam QF &amp; she appropriately gave him smack down responses! I like it,&quot; another fan chimed in.&quot;Good response to these silly questions,&quot; one stated.&quot;Oh my goodness, you got absolutely rinsed here bro! 😬😂 @DavidLawTennis,&quot; added another.&quot;These interviews are ridiculous. How about talk tennis!,&quot; weighed in yet another fan.US Open exit marks end of Grand Slam outings for Iga Swiatek in 2025Iga Swiatek at the 2025 US Open (Source: Getty)Overall, 2025 has been a positive season for Iga Swiatek as far as her results at the Majors are concerned. At the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the year, the Pole reached the semis before losing to eventual champion Madison Keys.Next, at Roland Garros, her title defense collapsed in the last four. This time around, eventual runner-up and reigning No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka dashed her hopes. Swiatek then stunned the tennis fraternity by winning the Wimbledon Championships for the first time, even though grass is widely regarded as her least favorite surface.There were high hopes surrounding Iga Swiatek as she came into this year's US Open, particularly due to her title triumph in Cincinnati. Her loss to Anisimova at Flushing Meadows means that her wait for a second title at the New York Major goes on. She won her first back in 2022 after defeating Ons Jabeur in the final.