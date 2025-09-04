"You look like you need mental break" - Iga Swiatek claps back at journalist in testy exchange after US Open loss to Amanda Anisimova

Iga Swiatek had a tense exchange with a journalist after her loss to Amanda Anisimova at the 2025 US Open. The Pole appeared taken aback by the reporter's bizarre line of questioning before firing back with a pointed remark.Swiatek, who defeated Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 in the 2025 Wimbledon Championships final, was expected to pull off a similar victory as the clear favorite heading into their rematch at the New York Major. However, the American avenged her loss in impressive fashion, claiming a 6-4, 6-3 win over the World No. 2 to advance to her first US Open semifinal.While speaking to the press after her loss, Iga Swiatek was asked how tired she felt after the conclusion of the North American hardcourt swing. Although the Pole disclosed that she wasn't particularly exhausted, the journalist questioned whether she was in need of a &quot;mental break,&quot; which baffled the six-time Grand Slam champion.&quot;Do you feel like a mental break? I'm not talking about the loss as such,&quot; the journalist asked.&quot;Why would you say that?&quot; Swiatek responded.The awkward exchange continued with Swiatek clapping back at the reporter by suggesting that he was the one who appeared to need a mental break and questioning why he was the Major when he responded in the affirmative.&quot;You look like you need mental break,&quot; the Pole said.&quot;I do, yeah,&quot; the journalist responded.&quot;Well, then what are you doing here?&quot; she said.This is not the first time Iga Swiatek has had a tense exchange with a journalist at this year's US Open, as she previously chastised a reporter after facing a bizarre question about her hair. The Pole was also forced to contend with a journalist's badgering over the Taylor Townsend and Jelena Ostapenko controversy, which forced the moderator to step in.&quot;It's not a surprise&quot; - Iga Swiatek on Amanda Anisimova's performance in US Open QF clashIga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova - Source: GettyIn the same press conference, Iga Swiatek disclosed that she had been expecting a tough battle against Amanda Anisimova in the US Open quarterfinals despite her dominant win in the Wimbledon final earlier this year.The World No. 2 also said that she wasn't surprised by Anisimova's stellar performance during the contest since she knew the American wouldn't repeat the same mistakes she made in their last encounter.&quot;I think everybody knows how Amanda can play. Yeah, she didn't play well in Wimbledon, but it's not like she's always going to do the same mistakes or feel the same. I know that she's a good player. She can play great tennis. So for me, I was ready for a tough match. It's not a surprise. I practice with her. I know how she can play. It was totally different. She moved better, she played better. Yeah, everything was different,&quot; Iga Swiatek said.After beating Iga Swiatek, Amanda Anisimova will face the winner of the match between Naomi Osaka and Karolina Muchova in the semifinals of the US Open. If the American goes on to reach the final, she will meet defending champion Aryna Sabalenka or World No. 4 Jessica Pegula in a blockbuster showdown.