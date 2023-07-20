Roger Federer's former coach, Ivan Ljubicic, recently compared the Swiss to NBA legend Michael Jordan for having the most influence on the sport.

The GOAT debate in men's tennis has picked up its pace once again following Novak Djokovic's third Roland Garros title earlier this year, the 23rd Major Crown of the Serb's career.

The 36-year-old is now ahead of Rafael Nadal in the Grand Slam tally, and with the Spaniard being at the tail end of his career and Federer already retired, it is almost certain that the Serb will have the most number of Major titles till the time he retires.

Ljubicic, who coached the Swiss legend for six years, was asked about his opinion on who is the best in tennis in a recent interview. The Croatian said that although the debate is objective, the definition of the best, according to him, is someone who has had the greatest impact on tennis.

He also touched upon Michael Jordan's legacy and said that despite the American not being the most successful, he is considered the greatest by many due to his unrivaled influence on the sport.

In the same vein, the former French Open semifinalist believes that Roger Federer's legacy and achievements will not lose their shine regardless of what Djokovic goes on to accomplish.

"You may not be objective in this. For me, the best is the one that has had the greatest impact on your sport. Novak is the most successful. It has all the statistics, but there is a difference between being the largest and the most successful."

"Michael Jordan was not the most successful, but everyone considers him the greatest for his influence on the sport. Not all of us have to agree. What Novak has done does not tarnish what Roger did," Ljubicic told Tages Anzeiger.

"I can't imagine Roger Federer being a coach" - Ivan Ljubicic

Interestingly, Ivan Ljubicic further opined that he does not see Roger Federer as a coach in the future. The Swiss icon hung up his tennis boots in 2022 after playing his last game with Nadal in doubles at the Laver Cup in London.

In the same interview, the 44-year-old said that he sees his former student as a mentor rather than a coach.

"I can't imagine him being a coach. I see him more as a mentor. He loves helping, but I don't see him wanting to make the commitment that being a coach requires. He likes to do many things," Ljubicic said.

Under Ljubicic's tutelage, the 20-time Grand Slam winner won three Grand Slam titles -- two Australian Opens, and one Wimbledon. He also returned to the No. 1 ranking in 2018 under the coaching of Ljubicic.

Since his retirement, Federer has been enjoying his life to the fullest. Recently, the Swiss was honored at the Centre Court of Wimbledon and was in the Royal Box watching players such as Andy Murray and Elena Rybakina in action.

