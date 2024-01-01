What is Novak Djokovic's brand SILA? Everything you need to know about the Serb's product which will launch in January 2024

Novak Djokovic's brand 'SILA by Novak Djokovic' is a drink that is set to launch on January 14, 2024.

The Serb's product was developed in collaboration with Waterdrop. Djokovic, a shareholder at the company, said on their official website that the idea to create SILA occurred over ten years ago and that he hoped to better people's lives by creating his own brand.

"The idea to create Sila started more than 10 years ago. I started being more disciplined, passionate and relentless about finding the best ways to improve myself both on and off the court..creating my own brand that could enrich people's lives the same way it did mine," the Serb said.

SILA comes in the form of electrolyte drink cubes and three flavors, watermelon, grapefruit and melon. The product contains no sugar and no caffeine and will be available for pre-order on January 14, 2024.

Djokovic's wellness brand comes months after he was seen sporting a nanotechnology device developed by Taopatch at the French Open.

Novak Djokovic starts the 2024 season with a win

Novak Djokovic in action at the United Cup

Novak Djokovic had a winning start to the 2024 season after beating Zhang Zhizhen 6-3, 6-2 in Serbia's United Cup clash against China. He also competed in the mixed doubles match with Olga Danilovic where they beat Zhang Zhizhen and Zheng Qinwen to seal an important victory for Serbia.

After the match, Djokovic was asked about his ambitions for the 2024 season. The Serb responded by saying that he would try to attain the goals he set for himself, including Grand Slams, the Olympic Games, and Davis Cup.

"Well, I always have high ambitions and hopes. Yeah, I'm going to try to work to achieve the goals that I set for myself. Obviously Grand Slams, Olympic Games, playing for my country, Davis Cup, all these competitions where you represent Serbia is the greatest honor and pleasure," Djokovic said.

"It's a very long year, season. I'll have to obviously work in a way step by step with my body to see how it feels, how I react when I change surfaces, what kind of schedule I need to have in order to peak at the right time in the biggest tournaments," he added.

Djokovic will face Czech Republic's Jiri Lehecka in his next match. Victory for Serbia in the tie will see them qualify for the knockout stages of the United Cup.

