What is in Novak Djokovic's newly-launched drink? A look at ingredients, nutritional facts and order date of SILA Hydration Cubes

Novak Djokovic reached the quarterfinals of the 2024 Australian Open in sublime fashion on Sunday (January 21), beating Adrian Mannarino in straight sets.

While Djokovic's tennis has been making waves of late, his new off-court project is also getting noticed. The 24-time Major winner launched his own brand, 'SILA by Novak Djokovic,' last week at the United Cup in Perth, in collaboration with Waterdrop — the ATP's hydration partner.

Offering a blend of nature and science, the company has come out with their line of "Hydration Cubes" that are full of essential vitamins and electrolytes. Novak Djokovic was proud of SILA's vision at the time of its launch, saying (via waterdrop.com):

"The idea to create SILA started more than 10 years ago. I started being more disciplined, passionate and relentless about finding the best ways to improve myself both on and off court. I was so inspired by the overall wellness state I was in and how it was affecting my performance, that I decided to look into creating my own brand that could enrich people's lives the same way it did mine."

On that note, let's answer some questions surrounding the SILA by Novak Djokovic Electrolyte Hydration Cubes.

What are the ingredients in SILA by Novak Djokovic Electrolyte Hydration Cubes?

Each hydration cube, which is meant to be mixed with water, has the following ingredients:

Citric Acid, Calcim Carbonate, Magnesium Carbonate, Sodium Carbonate, Acerola Cherry Juice Powder (with a small amount of sugar), Beetrot Extract, Natural Flavor, Stevia Leaf Extract, Grape Extract, Vitamin B1 (Thiamine Mononitrate), Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin)

SILA Electrolyte Hydration Cubes have no artificial sweeteners in it, unlike most popular sports drinks. The Stevia Left Extract is used instead to provide a sweet flavour.

Which nutrients are present in the SILA Electrolyte Hydration Cubes?

Here is the table of contents detailing the nutrients, their amount and daily value:

Avg. Nutritional Values Amount (in grams) % Daily Value Total Fat 0 g 0 Sodium 200 mg 9 Total Carbs 1 g 0 Total Sugar 0 g 0 Protein 0 g 0 Calcium 430 mg 33 Vitamin C 45 mg 50 Thiamin 0.4 mg 33 Vitamin B12 0.8 µg 33 Magnesium 140 mg 33

Which flavours are the SILA Electrolyte Hydration Cubes available in?

The drink comes in three flavours; watermelon, grapefruit and lemon. Each pack comes with two cubes, which can be mixed with water to prepare the drink.

What does 'SILA' in SILA Electrolyte Hydration Cubes mean?

The word 'SILA' is dervied from Proto-Slavic term сила, which means 'strength' or 'force'.

When can fans order SILA Electrolyte Hydration Cubes?

While Djokovic launched the product during a pop-up stand exhibition at the 2024 United Cup earlier this month, the international orders for the hydration cubes won't begin shipping till March this year.

Fans can, however, pre-order the hydration cubes along with a Novak Djokovic Waterdrop-branded water bottle.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis