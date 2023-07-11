Carlos Alcaraz’s brother Jaime recently slammed a tennis fan who criticized the Spaniard’s arch-rival Jannik Sinner.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are currently contesting the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. Alcaraz, who is the top seed at the grasscourt Slam is accompanied by his family, including his younger brother Jaime.

Jaime, a tennis player in the making himself, has been spotted in the World No. 1’s player’s box during matches. He has also given the 20-year-old company during his practice sessions.

Recently, the 11-year-old made his social media debut on Instagram by posting a picture of him at Wimbledon with his brothers and father. He also posted a picture with his brother's arch-rival, World No. 8 Jannik Sinner in the next slide.

One tennis fan, however, was not impressed by Jaime’s picture with the Italian counterpart and oddly suggested that he enjoy his time elsewhere at Wimbledon instead of interacting with Sinner.

“Jaime you can't be happy with this clown Jannik. You seriously enjoy and eat the strawberries with cream,” the fan said in the Instagram comments.

The 11-year-old did not take kindly to the harsh comment and blasted the fan for criticizing the World No. 8.

“What number are you in the world? and Sinner?” he responded.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have taken the tennis world by storm with their brewing rivalry. Despite their fierce neck-and-neck rivalry on the court, the Spaniard has often stated that he has a great off-court relationship with the fellow next-Gen player.

"We have a good relationship outside the court. You know, we wave to each other, we talk," the World No. 1 said previously.

"When we are off the court, we practice a few times together as well. He's a really nice guy."

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner reach 2023 Wimbledon quarterfinals

The Italian and the Spaniard at Wimbledon 2022

Both Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are into the quarterfinals of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

This is the first time that the Spaniard has made the final eight at SW19. He has reached the stage with victories over Jeremy Chardy, Alexandre Muller, Nicolas Jarry and 2021 finalist Matteo Berrettini.

The 2022 US Open champion is aiming for his second Grand Slam title at the event. He is now gearing up to face the sixth seed - fellow 20-year-old Holger Rune - in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner is through to his second consecutive Wimbledon quarterfinal. In the previous edition, the Italian reached the stage following his fourth-round victory over Alcaraz. He bowed out against eventual champion Novak Djokovic in the semifinals.

This year, the 21-year-old has made the final eight with wins over Juan Manuel Cerundolo, Diego Schwartzman, Quentin Halys and Daniel Elahi Galan. He is in pursuit of his maiden Grand Slam title at the event, having failed to make it past the Major quarterfinals in all his previous four attempts.

The two-time Miami Open runner-up will next face Russian Roman Safiullin for a spot in the final four.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are drawn in two different halves this time around, meaning that they won’t face each other unless they both make the final.

