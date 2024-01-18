What racquet does Iga Swiatek use? Everything to know about the World No. 1's preferred choice of gear

Iga Swiatek's ever-growing resume has already positioned the young Pole as one of the greats of the sport. Her dominance has inspired many to start playing tennis as well, which has also made people curious about the choice of her equipment.

Players are very particular about their racquets, as after all their success is dependent on it. Swiatek uses Tecnifibre racquets and has one specifically catered to her needs.

While legends of the sport such as Roger Federer, Serena Williams and Pete Sampras, among others, used Wilson racquets, Swiatek opted to go a different route compared to her predecessors.

The "TEMPO 298 IGA" has been named after the four-time Major champion by Tecnifibre and has been her weapon of choice for years now. It is made of graphite and weighs 298 grams, with 630cm² headsize.

The length of the racquet is 68.5 cm, and follows a stringing pattern of 16x19. All the finer details regarding it have been approved by Swiatek, including the frame's shiny finish.

Swiatek started her career using Tecnifibre racquets, but switched over to Prince later on and won the 2020 French Open by using the latter. She resumed playing with Tecnifibre in 2021 and has won three more Major titles, along with other notable trophies, thanks to their racquets.

To commemorate Iga Swiatek's triumph at the 2022 French Open, Tecnifibre changed their name to "Swiateknifibre" for a week. Their logo was also decked in red and white, in honor of the 22-year-old's native country, Poland.

Swiatek wields the racquet like hammer, with her topspin-heavy forehand being too much to handle for most of the players on the women's circuit. She continues to use her signature racquet even now, and given her incredible results, it doesn't look like she's going to stop using it anytime soon.

Iga Swiatek is the most successful athlete signed with Tecnifibre

Iga Swiatek at the 2024 United Cup.

Tecnifibre mainly supples racquets to tennis and squash players. Out of everyone using their gear, Iga Swiatek is the most decorated athlete. With four Grand Slam titles, along with 13 more titles and the World No. 1 ranking, she has set the bar high.

Daniil Medvedev is the only other player who comes relatively close, but he's still got a lot of catching up to do with Swiatek. While the Russian has attained the top ranking, he only has a lone Major title to his name.

Other notable players to use Tecnifibre's range of racquets include 2022 Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins, 2023 Wimbledon quarterfinalist Christopher Eubanks and doubles World No. 1 player Elise Mertens, among others.