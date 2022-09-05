"What's to admire? Court is a racist homophobe" - Tennis fans react to Margaret Court's complaints of Serena Williams never admiring her

Margaret Court remains the only player in history to have more Grand Slams (24) than Serena Williams. With Williams set to walk away from the sport, her record is expected to stand for some more time, with the closest threats being Rafael Nadal (22), Novak Djokovic (21), and Roger Federer (20).

In a recent interview with The Telegraph, the 80-year-old praised Williams before complaining about the 40-year-old never admiring her.

“Serena, I’ve admired her as a player. But I don’t think she has ever admired me,” Court complained.

Tennis fans did not take kindly to the statement, with many taking to social media to express their contempt for Court. One fan stated that the reason for Williams not admiring Court was probably because she is a racist and being a good player doesn't change that fact.

"She probably never admired Court because Court is a racist homophobe. Hitting a ball good doesn't change that," the tweet read.

The Cow Girl Guy @TopoOcean



Hitting a ball good doesn't change that Oliver Brown @oliverbrown_tel EXCLUSIVE: In a very rare, extensive interview from her home in Australia, Margaret Court speaks out. Statistically the greatest tennis player of all time, with 24 major singles titles, she says: 'I admire Serena Williams – but she has never admired me' telegraph.co.uk/tennis/2022/09… EXCLUSIVE: In a very rare, extensive interview from her home in Australia, Margaret Court speaks out. Statistically the greatest tennis player of all time, with 24 major singles titles, she says: 'I admire Serena Williams – but she has never admired me' telegraph.co.uk/tennis/2022/09… She probably never admired Court because Court is a racist homophobeHitting a ball good doesn't change that twitter.com/oliverbrown_te… She probably never admired Court because Court is a racist homophobe Hitting a ball good doesn't change that twitter.com/oliverbrown_te…

One user stated that while Court was a phenomenal athlete, she was also a "really disgusting" human being.

"You can be a phenomenal athlete and a really disgusting human being. Surely that's not too difficult a concept for Margaret, who is ever the navel-gazing narcissist, to comprehend? I'll just leave this here," the fan wrote.

Isy Mutebutton Oderberg @yodaberg

theage.com.au/national/marga… twitter.com/oliverbrown_te… Oliver Brown @oliverbrown_tel EXCLUSIVE: In a very rare, extensive interview from her home in Australia, Margaret Court speaks out. Statistically the greatest tennis player of all time, with 24 major singles titles, she says: 'I admire Serena Williams – but she has never admired me' telegraph.co.uk/tennis/2022/09… EXCLUSIVE: In a very rare, extensive interview from her home in Australia, Margaret Court speaks out. Statistically the greatest tennis player of all time, with 24 major singles titles, she says: 'I admire Serena Williams – but she has never admired me' telegraph.co.uk/tennis/2022/09… You can be a phenomenal athlete and a really disgusting human being. Surely that's not too difficult a concept for Margaret, who is ever the navel-gazing narcissist, to comprehend? I'll just leave this here. You can be a phenomenal athlete and a really disgusting human being. Surely that's not too difficult a concept for Margaret, who is ever the navel-gazing narcissist, to comprehend? I'll just leave this here. theage.com.au/national/marga… twitter.com/oliverbrown_te…

Another fan equated her statements with white supremacy.

"This is the most wild and shining example of white supremacist obsession with tearing down black excellence I've seen in ages. Just wow," the fan tweeted.

Elizabeth (for a little bit) Flynn @FlyinGenie1 Oliver Brown @oliverbrown_tel EXCLUSIVE: In a very rare, extensive interview from her home in Australia, Margaret Court speaks out. Statistically the greatest tennis player of all time, with 24 major singles titles, she says: 'I admire Serena Williams – but she has never admired me' telegraph.co.uk/tennis/2022/09… EXCLUSIVE: In a very rare, extensive interview from her home in Australia, Margaret Court speaks out. Statistically the greatest tennis player of all time, with 24 major singles titles, she says: 'I admire Serena Williams – but she has never admired me' telegraph.co.uk/tennis/2022/09… This is the most wild and shining example of white supremacist obsession with tearing down black excellence I've seen in ages. Just wow. twitter.com/oliverbrown_te… This is the most wild and shining example of white supremacist obsession with tearing down black excellence I've seen in ages. Just wow. twitter.com/oliverbrown_te…

Here are a few more fan reactions to Margaret Court's comments on Serena Williams:

Wil Anderson @Wil_Anderson Oliver Brown @oliverbrown_tel EXCLUSIVE: In a very rare, extensive interview from her home in Australia, Margaret Court speaks out. Statistically the greatest tennis player of all time, with 24 major singles titles, she says: 'I admire Serena Williams – but she has never admired me' telegraph.co.uk/tennis/2022/09… EXCLUSIVE: In a very rare, extensive interview from her home in Australia, Margaret Court speaks out. Statistically the greatest tennis player of all time, with 24 major singles titles, she says: 'I admire Serena Williams – but she has never admired me' telegraph.co.uk/tennis/2022/09… I’m sure Serena admires Margaret’s tennis ability, probably less keen on her bigotry even though she’s also world class at that twitter.com/oliverbrown_te… I’m sure Serena admires Margaret’s tennis ability, probably less keen on her bigotry even though she’s also world class at that twitter.com/oliverbrown_te…

Alexander Grant @AlexGrantOz Oliver Brown @oliverbrown_tel EXCLUSIVE: In a very rare, extensive interview from her home in Australia, Margaret Court speaks out. Statistically the greatest tennis player of all time, with 24 major singles titles, she says: 'I admire Serena Williams – but she has never admired me' telegraph.co.uk/tennis/2022/09… EXCLUSIVE: In a very rare, extensive interview from her home in Australia, Margaret Court speaks out. Statistically the greatest tennis player of all time, with 24 major singles titles, she says: 'I admire Serena Williams – but she has never admired me' telegraph.co.uk/tennis/2022/09… Apartheid supporter and vocal bigot wonders why the greatest women's player of all time doesn't admire her. There's got to be a reason. twitter.com/oliverbrown_te… Apartheid supporter and vocal bigot wonders why the greatest women's player of all time doesn't admire her. There's got to be a reason. twitter.com/oliverbrown_te…

Casey Conway @caseyconway_



And why does she expect Serena to to respect her? She’s a known racist. Oliver Brown @oliverbrown_tel EXCLUSIVE: In a very rare, extensive interview from her home in Australia, Margaret Court speaks out. Statistically the greatest tennis player of all time, with 24 major singles titles, she says: 'I admire Serena Williams – but she has never admired me' telegraph.co.uk/tennis/2022/09… EXCLUSIVE: In a very rare, extensive interview from her home in Australia, Margaret Court speaks out. Statistically the greatest tennis player of all time, with 24 major singles titles, she says: 'I admire Serena Williams – but she has never admired me' telegraph.co.uk/tennis/2022/09… Rare? Seems she pops up and has a whinge around every slam event.And why does she expect Serena to to respect her? She’s a known racist. twitter.com/oliverbrown_te… Rare? Seems she pops up and has a whinge around every slam event. And why does she expect Serena to to respect her? She’s a known racist. twitter.com/oliverbrown_te…

Trine ✨ @trine_np



Good. She has good taste then Oliver Brown @oliverbrown_tel EXCLUSIVE: In a very rare, extensive interview from her home in Australia, Margaret Court speaks out. Statistically the greatest tennis player of all time, with 24 major singles titles, she says: 'I admire Serena Williams – but she has never admired me' telegraph.co.uk/tennis/2022/09… EXCLUSIVE: In a very rare, extensive interview from her home in Australia, Margaret Court speaks out. Statistically the greatest tennis player of all time, with 24 major singles titles, she says: 'I admire Serena Williams – but she has never admired me' telegraph.co.uk/tennis/2022/09… “I admire Serena Williams – but she has never admired me”Good. She has good taste then twitter.com/oliverbrown_te… “I admire Serena Williams – but she has never admired me”Good. She has good taste then twitter.com/oliverbrown_te…

Mihir @goatstapenko twitter.com/oliverbrown_te… Oliver Brown @oliverbrown_tel EXCLUSIVE: In a very rare, extensive interview from her home in Australia, Margaret Court speaks out. Statistically the greatest tennis player of all time, with 24 major singles titles, she says: 'I admire Serena Williams – but she has never admired me' telegraph.co.uk/tennis/2022/09… EXCLUSIVE: In a very rare, extensive interview from her home in Australia, Margaret Court speaks out. Statistically the greatest tennis player of all time, with 24 major singles titles, she says: 'I admire Serena Williams – but she has never admired me' telegraph.co.uk/tennis/2022/09… Grandma, you supported apartheid during the boycott. Serena's great for not spitting on you when she's in the same room Grandma, you supported apartheid during the boycott. Serena's great for not spitting on you when she's in the same room 😭 twitter.com/oliverbrown_te…

Irish Joe @SocelynJeip Oliver Brown @oliverbrown_tel EXCLUSIVE: In a very rare, extensive interview from her home in Australia, Margaret Court speaks out. Statistically the greatest tennis player of all time, with 24 major singles titles, she says: 'I admire Serena Williams – but she has never admired me' telegraph.co.uk/tennis/2022/09… EXCLUSIVE: In a very rare, extensive interview from her home in Australia, Margaret Court speaks out. Statistically the greatest tennis player of all time, with 24 major singles titles, she says: 'I admire Serena Williams – but she has never admired me' telegraph.co.uk/tennis/2022/09… love a rare interview from someone who never shuts the fuck up twitter.com/oliverbrown_te… love a rare interview from someone who never shuts the fuck up twitter.com/oliverbrown_te…

dani @danieladft11

2. She's a bigoted witch Oliver Brown @oliverbrown_tel EXCLUSIVE: In a very rare, extensive interview from her home in Australia, Margaret Court speaks out. Statistically the greatest tennis player of all time, with 24 major singles titles, she says: 'I admire Serena Williams – but she has never admired me' telegraph.co.uk/tennis/2022/09… EXCLUSIVE: In a very rare, extensive interview from her home in Australia, Margaret Court speaks out. Statistically the greatest tennis player of all time, with 24 major singles titles, she says: 'I admire Serena Williams – but she has never admired me' telegraph.co.uk/tennis/2022/09… 1. She's not the greatest, statistically or otherwise.2. She's a bigoted witch twitter.com/oliverbrown_te… 1. She's not the greatest, statistically or otherwise. 2. She's a bigoted witch twitter.com/oliverbrown_te…

Luke Herring @lhjh70 Oliver Brown @oliverbrown_tel EXCLUSIVE: In a very rare, extensive interview from her home in Australia, Margaret Court speaks out. Statistically the greatest tennis player of all time, with 24 major singles titles, she says: 'I admire Serena Williams – but she has never admired me' telegraph.co.uk/tennis/2022/09… EXCLUSIVE: In a very rare, extensive interview from her home in Australia, Margaret Court speaks out. Statistically the greatest tennis player of all time, with 24 major singles titles, she says: 'I admire Serena Williams – but she has never admired me' telegraph.co.uk/tennis/2022/09… What's to admire? twitter.com/oliverbrown_te… What's to admire? twitter.com/oliverbrown_te…

The Amyrlin Seat, Siuan Sanche @Queenroxy___ Oliver Brown @oliverbrown_tel EXCLUSIVE: In a very rare, extensive interview from her home in Australia, Margaret Court speaks out. Statistically the greatest tennis player of all time, with 24 major singles titles, she says: 'I admire Serena Williams – but she has never admired me' telegraph.co.uk/tennis/2022/09… EXCLUSIVE: In a very rare, extensive interview from her home in Australia, Margaret Court speaks out. Statistically the greatest tennis player of all time, with 24 major singles titles, she says: 'I admire Serena Williams – but she has never admired me' telegraph.co.uk/tennis/2022/09… And like clockwork they keep trying to diminish #Serena ’s legacy. Court has never been the greatest at anything and will never be. Steffi’s 22 was the bar pre-Serena and as soon as she got close to 18 they started mentioning this bigoted fossil. Go back to your non-relevancy 🙄 twitter.com/oliverbrown_te… And like clockwork they keep trying to diminish #Serena’s legacy. Court has never been the greatest at anything and will never be. Steffi’s 22 was the bar pre-Serena and as soon as she got close to 18 they started mentioning this bigoted fossil. Go back to your non-relevancy 🙄 twitter.com/oliverbrown_te… https://t.co/Kgvvot9uir

Philip Michaels @PhilipMichaels Oliver Brown @oliverbrown_tel EXCLUSIVE: In a very rare, extensive interview from her home in Australia, Margaret Court speaks out. Statistically the greatest tennis player of all time, with 24 major singles titles, she says: 'I admire Serena Williams – but she has never admired me' telegraph.co.uk/tennis/2022/09… EXCLUSIVE: In a very rare, extensive interview from her home in Australia, Margaret Court speaks out. Statistically the greatest tennis player of all time, with 24 major singles titles, she says: 'I admire Serena Williams – but she has never admired me' telegraph.co.uk/tennis/2022/09… “Why aren’t people nicer to this bigot?” is certainly an angle. twitter.com/oliverbrown_te… “Why aren’t people nicer to this bigot?” is certainly an angle. twitter.com/oliverbrown_te…

Margaret Court speaks out against Serena Williams' case for being the GOAT

Serena Williams is a 23-time Grand Slam champion.

Besides complaining about not having Serena Williams' admiration, Margaret Court also spoke against Williams' claims for the Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) title. She reasoned that she won three out of the four Grand Slams after coming back from pregnancy, while Williams has won none.

“I came back after two babies! After having the first baby, I won three out of the four slams. And Serena hasn’t won a slam since. Serena has played seven years more than I did. I finished in my early 30s," Margaret Court said.

"People forget that I took two years out. I first retired, like Ash Barty, when I was 25, thinking I would never return to tennis. I got married, had a baby, but then had one of my best years, winning 24 out of 25 tournaments,” she added.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala