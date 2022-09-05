Create

"What's to admire? Court is a racist homophobe" - Tennis fans react to Margaret Court's complaints of Serena Williams never admiring her

Only Margaret Court has won more Grand Slam titles than Serena Williams.
Modified Sep 05, 2022 03:25 PM IST

Margaret Court remains the only player in history to have more Grand Slams (24) than Serena Williams. With Williams set to walk away from the sport, her record is expected to stand for some more time, with the closest threats being Rafael Nadal (22), Novak Djokovic (21), and Roger Federer (20).

In a recent interview with The Telegraph, the 80-year-old praised Williams before complaining about the 40-year-old never admiring her.

“Serena, I’ve admired her as a player. But I don’t think she has ever admired me,” Court complained.

Tennis fans did not take kindly to the statement, with many taking to social media to express their contempt for Court. One fan stated that the reason for Williams not admiring Court was probably because she is a racist and being a good player doesn't change that fact.

"She probably never admired Court because Court is a racist homophobe. Hitting a ball good doesn't change that," the tweet read.
She probably never admired Court because Court is a racist homophobe Hitting a ball good doesn't change that twitter.com/oliverbrown_te…

One user stated that while Court was a phenomenal athlete, she was also a "really disgusting" human being.

"You can be a phenomenal athlete and a really disgusting human being. Surely that's not too difficult a concept for Margaret, who is ever the navel-gazing narcissist, to comprehend? I'll just leave this here," the fan wrote.
You can be a phenomenal athlete and a really disgusting human being. Surely that's not too difficult a concept for Margaret, who is ever the navel-gazing narcissist, to comprehend? I'll just leave this here. theage.com.au/national/marga… twitter.com/oliverbrown_te…

Another fan equated her statements with white supremacy.

"This is the most wild and shining example of white supremacist obsession with tearing down black excellence I've seen in ages. Just wow," the fan tweeted.
This is the most wild and shining example of white supremacist obsession with tearing down black excellence I've seen in ages. Just wow. twitter.com/oliverbrown_te…

Here are a few more fan reactions to Margaret Court's comments on Serena Williams:

I’m sure Serena admires Margaret’s tennis ability, probably less keen on her bigotry even though she’s also world class at that twitter.com/oliverbrown_te…
Apartheid supporter and vocal bigot wonders why the greatest women's player of all time doesn't admire her. There's got to be a reason. twitter.com/oliverbrown_te…
Rare? Seems she pops up and has a whinge around every slam event. And why does she expect Serena to to respect her? She’s a known racist. twitter.com/oliverbrown_te…
“I admire Serena Williams – but she has never admired me”Good. She has good taste then twitter.com/oliverbrown_te…
Grandma, you supported apartheid during the boycott. Serena's great for not spitting on you when she's in the same room 😭 twitter.com/oliverbrown_te…
love a rare interview from someone who never shuts the fuck up twitter.com/oliverbrown_te…
1. She's not the greatest, statistically or otherwise. 2. She's a bigoted witch twitter.com/oliverbrown_te…
What's to admire? twitter.com/oliverbrown_te…
And like clockwork they keep trying to diminish #Serena’s legacy. Court has never been the greatest at anything and will never be. Steffi’s 22 was the bar pre-Serena and as soon as she got close to 18 they started mentioning this bigoted fossil. Go back to your non-relevancy 🙄 twitter.com/oliverbrown_te… https://t.co/Kgvvot9uir
“Why aren’t people nicer to this bigot?” is certainly an angle. twitter.com/oliverbrown_te…

Margaret Court speaks out against Serena Williams' case for being the GOAT

Serena Williams is a 23-time Grand Slam champion.
Serena Williams is a 23-time Grand Slam champion.

Besides complaining about not having Serena Williams' admiration, Margaret Court also spoke against Williams' claims for the Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) title. She reasoned that she won three out of the four Grand Slams after coming back from pregnancy, while Williams has won none.

“I came back after two babies! After having the first baby, I won three out of the four slams. And Serena hasn’t won a slam since. Serena has played seven years more than I did. I finished in my early 30s," Margaret Court said.
"People forget that I took two years out. I first retired, like Ash Barty, when I was 25, thinking I would never return to tennis. I got married, had a baby, but then had one of my best years, winning 24 out of 25 tournaments,” she added.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala

