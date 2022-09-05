"What's to admire? Court is a racist homophobe" - Tennis fans react to Margaret Court's complaints of Serena Williams never admiring her

Margaret Court remains the only player in history to have more Grand Slams (24) than Serena Williams. With Williams set to walk away from the sport, her record is expected to stand for some more time, with the closest threats being Rafael Nadal (22), Novak Djokovic (21), and Roger Federer (20).
In a recent interview with The Telegraph, the 80-year-old praised Williams before complaining about the 40-year-old never admiring her.
“Serena, I’ve admired her as a player. But I don’t think she has ever admired me,” Court complained.
Tennis fans did not take kindly to the statement, with many taking to social media to express their contempt for Court. One fan stated that the reason for Williams not admiring Court was probably because she is a racist and being a good player doesn't change that fact.
"She probably never admired Court because Court is a racist homophobe. Hitting a ball good doesn't change that," the tweet read.
One user stated that while Court was a phenomenal athlete, she was also a "really disgusting" human being.
"You can be a phenomenal athlete and a really disgusting human being. Surely that's not too difficult a concept for Margaret, who is ever the navel-gazing narcissist, to comprehend? I'll just leave this here," the fan wrote.
Another fan equated her statements with white supremacy.
"This is the most wild and shining example of white supremacist obsession with tearing down black excellence I've seen in ages. Just wow," the fan tweeted.
Here are a few more fan reactions to Margaret Court's comments on Serena Williams:
Margaret Court speaks out against Serena Williams' case for being the GOAT
Besides complaining about not having Serena Williams' admiration, Margaret Court also spoke against Williams' claims for the Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) title. She reasoned that she won three out of the four Grand Slams after coming back from pregnancy, while Williams has won none.
“I came back after two babies! After having the first baby, I won three out of the four slams. And Serena hasn’t won a slam since. Serena has played seven years more than I did. I finished in my early 30s," Margaret Court said.
"People forget that I took two years out. I first retired, like Ash Barty, when I was 25, thinking I would never return to tennis. I got married, had a baby, but then had one of my best years, winning 24 out of 25 tournaments,” she added.