"What’s even more embarrassing is he does this all the time" - John McEnroe's below-par commentary during Wimbledon leaves tennis fans agitated

John McEnroe's subpar commentary during the 2023 Wimbledon Championships has left tennis fans feeling disappointed. They have expressed their frustration towards the former World No. 1 for undermining the popularity of Chile's Nicolas Jarry during his third-round match against Carlos Alcaraz.

Alcaraz defeated Jarry 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-3, 7-5 after three hours and 56 minutes. The win adds to the Spaniard's impressive record of 43 wins and only four losses this season. Alcaraz, 20, will aim to become the third youngest player in history to claim the men's singles title at Wimbledon after tennis legends, Boris Becker, who won the title at 17 years, and Bjorn Borg who won it at 20 years.

Carlos Alcaraz will next face former Wimbledon finalist, Matteo Berrettini in the fourth round (Round of 16) of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships on Monday.

During the match, John McEnroe undermined Nicolas Jarry's reputation by suggesting that he is not well-known but said that the Chilean will gain recognition in due course. This bit of commentary sparked discontent among tennis fans, who promptly voiced their frustration on social media.

One fan pointed out that it was not the first instance of McEnroe making such ignorant comments.

"What’s even more embarrassing is that he does this all the time," a fan tweeted.

Andrew @harrypotter1994 @johnhmillman What’s even more embarrassing is that he does this all the time. @johnhmillman What’s even more embarrassing is that he does this all the time.

Another fan tweeted that, after hearing John McEnroe's commentary, they believe that the American doesn't watch tennis and yet has become a tennis commentator.

"Sometimes I think John McEnroe doesn't watch tennis.... And he's a tennis commentator. Eesh," the fan tweeted.

Biola Solace-Chukwu @Beeorlicious John Millman @johnhmillman How a commentator can say “we don’t know Jarry but we’ll get to know him” is beyond ridiculous. 87 million people play tennis worldwide and this guy is the 28th best at it currently. #Wimbledon How a commentator can say “we don’t know Jarry but we’ll get to know him” is beyond ridiculous. 87 million people play tennis worldwide and this guy is the 28th best at it currently. #Wimbledon Sometimes I think John McEnroe doesn't watch tennis.... And he's a tennis commentator. Eesh. twitter.com/johnhmillman/s… Sometimes I think John McEnroe doesn't watch tennis.... And he's a tennis commentator. Eesh. twitter.com/johnhmillman/s…

Here are a few other reactions:

Jimmy @Racquettechie

Is this not long enough for a commentator to have gotten to know him? John Millman @johnhmillman How a commentator can say “we don’t know Jarry but we’ll get to know him” is beyond ridiculous. 87 million people play tennis worldwide and this guy is the 28th best at it currently. #Wimbledon How a commentator can say “we don’t know Jarry but we’ll get to know him” is beyond ridiculous. 87 million people play tennis worldwide and this guy is the 28th best at it currently. #Wimbledon Jarry is currently ranked 28th, has now played on the tour for 9 years, gotten through at least a couple rounds at all 4 Majors in Singles, into the Quarters of Doubles at both Roland Garros & the US Open.Is this not long enough for a commentator to have gotten to know him? twitter.com/johnhmillman/s… Jarry is currently ranked 28th, has now played on the tour for 9 years, gotten through at least a couple rounds at all 4 Majors in Singles, into the Quarters of Doubles at both Roland Garros & the US Open.Is this not long enough for a commentator to have gotten to know him? twitter.com/johnhmillman/s…

Tennis Ranter @Tennisranter John Millman @johnhmillman How a commentator can say “we don’t know Jarry but we’ll get to know him” is beyond ridiculous. 87 million people play tennis worldwide and this guy is the 28th best at it currently. #Wimbledon How a commentator can say “we don’t know Jarry but we’ll get to know him” is beyond ridiculous. 87 million people play tennis worldwide and this guy is the 28th best at it currently. #Wimbledon Completely agree, Jarry has picked up 2 ATP titles this year and it's a top 30 player. In tennis terms, he's important. twitter.com/johnhmillman/s… Completely agree, Jarry has picked up 2 ATP titles this year and it's a top 30 player. In tennis terms, he's important. twitter.com/johnhmillman/s…

GAME TO LOVE @GTLTennis John Millman @johnhmillman How a commentator can say “we don’t know Jarry but we’ll get to know him” is beyond ridiculous. 87 million people play tennis worldwide and this guy is the 28th best at it currently. #Wimbledon How a commentator can say “we don’t know Jarry but we’ll get to know him” is beyond ridiculous. 87 million people play tennis worldwide and this guy is the 28th best at it currently. #Wimbledon Truly ridiculous. When will broadcasters actually use people who know and understand tennis. Rather than elite snobs who only know the top 10 players. This is everything that is wrong with tennis. twitter.com/johnhmillman/s… Truly ridiculous. When will broadcasters actually use people who know and understand tennis. Rather than elite snobs who only know the top 10 players. This is everything that is wrong with tennis. twitter.com/johnhmillman/s…

Tick Tock Tennis @TickTockTennis



Sitting in a commentary booth and not knowing who Nicolas Jarry is in 2023 is absurd. John Millman @johnhmillman How a commentator can say “we don’t know Jarry but we’ll get to know him” is beyond ridiculous. 87 million people play tennis worldwide and this guy is the 28th best at it currently. #Wimbledon How a commentator can say “we don’t know Jarry but we’ll get to know him” is beyond ridiculous. 87 million people play tennis worldwide and this guy is the 28th best at it currently. #Wimbledon Reason #12,567,456 to refresh the commentariat in this sport. Get people who know the players beyond the big 3.Sitting in a commentary booth and not knowing who Nicolas Jarry is in 2023 is absurd. twitter.com/johnhmillman/s… Reason #12,567,456 to refresh the commentariat in this sport. Get people who know the players beyond the big 3.Sitting in a commentary booth and not knowing who Nicolas Jarry is in 2023 is absurd. twitter.com/johnhmillman/s…

Jack Edward @ontheline_jack



It’s disrespectful to the players quite frankly John Millman @johnhmillman How a commentator can say “we don’t know Jarry but we’ll get to know him” is beyond ridiculous. 87 million people play tennis worldwide and this guy is the 28th best at it currently. #Wimbledon How a commentator can say “we don’t know Jarry but we’ll get to know him” is beyond ridiculous. 87 million people play tennis worldwide and this guy is the 28th best at it currently. #Wimbledon Thank you thank you thank you John for saying it out loudIt’s disrespectful to the players quite frankly twitter.com/johnhmillman/s… Thank you thank you thank you John for saying it out loudIt’s disrespectful to the players quite frankly twitter.com/johnhmillman/s…

Juesha (the story, nothing more) @JueshaRawr John Millman @johnhmillman How a commentator can say “we don’t know Jarry but we’ll get to know him” is beyond ridiculous. 87 million people play tennis worldwide and this guy is the 28th best at it currently. #Wimbledon How a commentator can say “we don’t know Jarry but we’ll get to know him” is beyond ridiculous. 87 million people play tennis worldwide and this guy is the 28th best at it currently. #Wimbledon Commentators often seem to have no clue who you are if you aren’t top 25 or been in the top 10 at some point. It’s wildly disrespectful - so many of us on tennis Twitter can basically recite the top 100 with stats and wins and everything, but the people who get paid for it? Nah. twitter.com/johnhmillman/s… Commentators often seem to have no clue who you are if you aren’t top 25 or been in the top 10 at some point. It’s wildly disrespectful - so many of us on tennis Twitter can basically recite the top 100 with stats and wins and everything, but the people who get paid for it? Nah. twitter.com/johnhmillman/s…

JasperTheFish @JasperDaFish John Millman @johnhmillman How a commentator can say “we don’t know Jarry but we’ll get to know him” is beyond ridiculous. 87 million people play tennis worldwide and this guy is the 28th best at it currently. #Wimbledon How a commentator can say “we don’t know Jarry but we’ll get to know him” is beyond ridiculous. 87 million people play tennis worldwide and this guy is the 28th best at it currently. #Wimbledon the day when the last of the big 3 will retire will be a very harsh reality check for tennis twitter.com/johnhmillman/s… the day when the last of the big 3 will retire will be a very harsh reality check for tennis twitter.com/johnhmillman/s…

Mark McKillen @MarkMcKillen John Millman @johnhmillman How a commentator can say “we don’t know Jarry but we’ll get to know him” is beyond ridiculous. 87 million people play tennis worldwide and this guy is the 28th best at it currently. #Wimbledon How a commentator can say “we don’t know Jarry but we’ll get to know him” is beyond ridiculous. 87 million people play tennis worldwide and this guy is the 28th best at it currently. #Wimbledon I think sometimes it's easy to forget how amazing being ranked 28 globally in a sport is. Even to be ranked in the top 300 of tennis is a great feat. twitter.com/johnhmillman/s… I think sometimes it's easy to forget how amazing being ranked 28 globally in a sport is. Even to be ranked in the top 300 of tennis is a great feat. twitter.com/johnhmillman/s…

"It's comical" - John McEnroe questions tennis' interest in Saudi investment after golf debacle

McEnroe at the Louis Armstrong Stadium Dedication Ceremony

John McEnroe has expressed his concerns regarding the tennis' interest in investment from Saudi Arabia, especially in light of the ongoing official investigation conducted by the Department of Justice (DOJ) into the Saudi-backed LIV Series. The DOJ's investigation primarily centers around potential antitrust issues.

Saudi Arabia has been in talks with the ATP tour regarding potential joint investments in the sport, facilitated by their sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF). Moreover, the PIF is actively seeking the opportunity to host the 2023 Next Gen Finals in Jeddah.

During a conversation with Front Office Sports, John McEnroe expressed his strong disapproval of the collaboration, clearly stating his opposition towards it. He raised concerns about the tennis officials' decision to engage with the Saudis, particularly considering the highly publicized and disastrous golf debacle.

“I don’t know why in the hell tennis would suddenly be; let’s talk to the Saudis after the debacle that you’re watching in golf," he said. "To me, it’s comical that it’s even being brought up right now."

The American expressed concerns regarding endorsing the collaboration, as he firmly believes that it is not a direction tennis should be pursuing.

“I wouldn’t encourage it personally, the Saudi thing. I’m not surprised that tennis is being thrown into the mix after what we saw in golf,” McEnroe added. “I don’t think that’s something that we should be pursuing. It’s not in my hands.”

Poll : 0 votes