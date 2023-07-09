"What’s even more embarrassing is he does this all the time" - John McEnroe's below-par commentary during Wimbledon leaves tennis fans agitated

John McEnroe's subpar commentary during the 2023 Wimbledon Championships has left tennis fans feeling disappointed. They have expressed their frustration towards the former World No. 1 for undermining the popularity of Chile's Nicolas Jarry during his third-round match against Carlos Alcaraz.
Alcaraz defeated Jarry 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-3, 7-5 after three hours and 56 minutes. The win adds to the Spaniard's impressive record of 43 wins and only four losses this season. Alcaraz, 20, will aim to become the third youngest player in history to claim the men's singles title at Wimbledon after tennis legends, Boris Becker, who won the title at 17 years, and Bjorn Borg who won it at 20 years.
Carlos Alcaraz will next face former Wimbledon finalist, Matteo Berrettini in the fourth round (Round of 16) of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships on Monday.
During the match, John McEnroe undermined Nicolas Jarry's reputation by suggesting that he is not well-known but said that the Chilean will gain recognition in due course. This bit of commentary sparked discontent among tennis fans, who promptly voiced their frustration on social media.
One fan pointed out that it was not the first instance of McEnroe making such ignorant comments.
"What’s even more embarrassing is that he does this all the time," a fan tweeted.
Another fan tweeted that, after hearing John McEnroe's commentary, they believe that the American doesn't watch tennis and yet has become a tennis commentator.
"Sometimes I think John McEnroe doesn't watch tennis.... And he's a tennis commentator. Eesh," the fan tweeted.
"It's comical" - John McEnroe questions tennis' interest in Saudi investment after golf debacle
John McEnroe has expressed his concerns regarding the tennis' interest in investment from Saudi Arabia, especially in light of the ongoing official investigation conducted by the Department of Justice (DOJ) into the Saudi-backed LIV Series. The DOJ's investigation primarily centers around potential antitrust issues.
Saudi Arabia has been in talks with the ATP tour regarding potential joint investments in the sport, facilitated by their sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF). Moreover, the PIF is actively seeking the opportunity to host the 2023 Next Gen Finals in Jeddah.
During a conversation with Front Office Sports, John McEnroe expressed his strong disapproval of the collaboration, clearly stating his opposition towards it. He raised concerns about the tennis officials' decision to engage with the Saudis, particularly considering the highly publicized and disastrous golf debacle.
“I don’t know why in the hell tennis would suddenly be; let’s talk to the Saudis after the debacle that you’re watching in golf," he said. "To me, it’s comical that it’s even being brought up right now."
The American expressed concerns regarding endorsing the collaboration, as he firmly believes that it is not a direction tennis should be pursuing.
“I wouldn’t encourage it personally, the Saudi thing. I’m not surprised that tennis is being thrown into the mix after what we saw in golf,” McEnroe added. “I don’t think that’s something that we should be pursuing. It’s not in my hands.”