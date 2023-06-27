"Worst guy you know continues to have worst opinions" - Tennis fans slam Nick Kyrgios for backing Saudi Arabia's interest in tennis

Nick Kyrgios has found himself in the crosshairs of criticism and backlash from tennis fans after expressing his support for Saudi Arabia's desire to invest in tennis.

Saudi Arabia has come to the table and is in discussions with the ATP Tour regarding potential co-investments in the sport, with the assistance of their sovereign wealth fund called the Public Investment Fund (PIF). The PIF is also reportedly seeking to host the 2023 Next Gen Finals in Jeddah.

The oil-funded capital is continuing to invest in the sports industry and has already demonstrated its financial prowess by investing in football and golf.

In response to the news, Kyrgios has stated that he wouldn't mind the move as he believes that will ensure that athletes receive the compensation they deserve.

"FINALLY. THEY SEE THE VALUE. WE ARE GOING TO GET PAID WHAT WE DESERVE TO GET PAID. SIGN ME UP," Krgios tweeted.

Nicholas Kyrgios @NickKyrgios



As reported by the Daily Mail, Saudi Arabia is currently in talks with ATP Tour as they seek to acquire a stake in the world of tennis with their Public Investment Fund.



Kyrgios' controversial opinion was met with criticism from tennis fans. One fan took to social media to express their disapproval, stating that the "worst guy" in tennis continues to have the "worst opinions."

"Worst guy you know continues to have worst opinions," a fan tweeted.

Another fan tweeted that it was not surprising to see the Aussie's eagerness and excitement to accept funds from Saudi Arabia.

"A little too eager and excited to take Saudi money but who is shocked," the fan tweeted.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Isabel @TheTennisSlut @ClubLeftTennis Since when does nick not get paid what he deserves - is that Nike sponsorship a little too low for his lifestyle @ClubLeftTennis Since when does nick not get paid what he deserves - is that Nike sponsorship a little too low for his lifestyle

