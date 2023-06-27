"Worst guy you know continues to have worst opinions" - Tennis fans slam Nick Kyrgios for backing Saudi Arabia's interest in tennis

Nick Kyrgios has found himself in the crosshairs of criticism and backlash from tennis fans after expressing his support for Saudi Arabia's desire to invest in tennis.
Saudi Arabia has come to the table and is in discussions with the ATP Tour regarding potential co-investments in the sport, with the assistance of their sovereign wealth fund called the Public Investment Fund (PIF). The PIF is also reportedly seeking to host the 2023 Next Gen Finals in Jeddah.
The oil-funded capital is continuing to invest in the sports industry and has already demonstrated its financial prowess by investing in football and golf.
In response to the news, Kyrgios has stated that he wouldn't mind the move as he believes that will ensure that athletes receive the compensation they deserve.
"FINALLY. THEY SEE THE VALUE. WE ARE GOING TO GET PAID WHAT WE DESERVE TO GET PAID. SIGN ME UP," Krgios tweeted.
Kyrgios' controversial opinion was met with criticism from tennis fans. One fan took to social media to express their disapproval, stating that the "worst guy" in tennis continues to have the "worst opinions."
"Worst guy you know continues to have worst opinions," a fan tweeted.
Another fan tweeted that it was not surprising to see the Aussie's eagerness and excitement to accept funds from Saudi Arabia.
"A little too eager and excited to take Saudi money but who is shocked," the fan tweeted.
Here are a few more reactions from fans:
"Please don't eat the grass in front of me again"- Nick Kyrgios' response to Novak Djokovic tasting grass ahead of Wimbledon Championships 2023
Novak Djokovic has had an exceptional 2023 season thus far, winning 27 out of 31 matches, with two Grand Slam titles under his belt. Following his victories at the Australian Open and the French Open, Djokovic is one of the frontrunners to claim the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.
The Serb took to Instagram to share a video of himself practicing for the upcoming grasscourt Major. In the video, he can be seen eating the grass from the court.
"Remembering the taste and hungry for more," Djokovic captioned his video.
Nick Kyrgios commented on Djokovic's video, humorously requesting that the latter refrain from eating the grass if they were to compete against each other. The Australian also stated that he would treat the 23-time Grand Slam champion to drinks in the event of his victory.
"Please don’t eat the grass in front of me again. But if you win again, I’m taking you for some drinks this time," Kyrgios wrote.
The Aussie and the Serb have faced off three times on the tour, with Kyrgios currently leading the head-to-head 2-1. Their most recent encounter was at last year's Wimbledon final, with Djokovic winning 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(3) and securing his seventh title at the grasscourt Major.
How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis