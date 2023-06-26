Wimbledon 2023 men's singles winner odds: Novak Djokovic the firm favorite to claim the title followed by Carlos Alcaraz

With just a week left for the 2023 Wimbledon Championships to begin, the oddsmakers have hedged their bets on certain players to go all the way. On the men's side, it's no surprise to see 23-time Major champion Novak Djokovic as the leading contender to triumph at the All England Club yet again.

Djokovic is the four-time defending champion at the venue, with his last defeat coming in 2017. Since retiring midway through his quarterfinal clash against Tomas Berdych back then, the Serb has not lost a match.

As per FanDuel Sportsbook, Djokovic has been given -150 odds of winning Wimbledon. The 36-year old is gunning for his eighth title here and 24th Major overall. A win would help him equal former rival Roger Federer's tally at the tournament along with Margaret Court's all-time Grand Slam record.

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz is next in line as per the bookies to lay his hands on the winner's trophy. Having won his maiden title on grass over the weekend, the young Spaniard is in good form at the moment. His odds of winning the title stand at +340.

Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner are among the other contenders to win Wimbledon

Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev at the 2023 Miami Open.

Former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev's record on natural surfaces compared to hardcourts is relatively lopsided. A fourth-round appearance in 2021 remains his best result at Wimbledon so far. Despite his less than stellar results on grass, the Russian has been one of the season's most consistent performers.

As such, Medvedev's odds of claiming the Wimbledon title stand at +1400 as per FanDuel Sportsbook. Jannik Sinner follows him with odds of +1600, though his health remains a matter of concern. He retired due to an injury at the Halle Open last week and has battled one physical issue or the other throughout the year.

Alexander Zverev and Taylor Fritz each have been given odds of +2900. Nick Kyrgios, who lost to Djokovic in last year's final, has odds of +3000 to claim the title this time around. The Australian returned to action following an extended injury hiatus at the Boss Open earlier this month, but lost in the first round.

Kyrgios then withdrew from his next two tournaments, raising concerns if he'll even end up making the trip to the All England Club. Andy Murray is the only other Wimbledon champion in draw aside from Djokovic. The Brit's odds of securing a third title here stand at +3100.

Murray won a couple of Challenger events in the lead-up to Wimbledon, but lost his only match at the ATP level. Alex de Minaur defeated him in straight sets in the first round of the Cinch Championships. However, his credentials on grass always make him a threat at the tournament.

