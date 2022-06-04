"What a sad situation, never want to see a match end like this" - Ana Ivanovic, James Blake and other members of the tennis world react to Alexander Zverev's freak injury

Alexander Zverev's 2022 French Open run met an unexpected end on Friday, as the German was forced to retire against Rafael Nadal with an ankle injury in their semifinal encounter.

Trailing 7-6(8), 6-6, the World No. 3 took a nasty tumble while attempting a running forehand and rolled his ankle in the process. After a thorough examination by medical staff, the 25-year-old was deemed unfit to continue and announced that he would be conceding the win to the Mallorcan on the night.

Everybody a bit shaken by this turn of events.



Tennis fans on social media immediately flocked to wish him a speedy recovery, and his fellow tennis players also followed suit.

Having personally experienced a similar situation at some point in their careers, his colleagues wished him all the best in the coming days and hoped that he could be back in action soon.

"Get well soon Alexander Zverev! Wishing you a speedy recovery," former WTA No. 1 Ana Ivanovic tweeted.

"What a sad situation for Alexander Zverev in the semis. Never want to see a match end like this. Especially one this well played and hard fought," former ATP player James Blake tweeted.

"Heartbreaking for Zverev. He’s fought so long and hard. Hoping he’s ok. Coming out to a standing ovation on court in crutches. What a moment. Speedy recovery, Alexander Zverev," Olympic gold medalist Monica Puig tweeted.

"Zverev on crutches, what a tough way to end the match. Hopefully not ligament damage," former ATP player and tennis coach Brad Gilbert tweeted.

"Get well soon," the Rafa Nadal Academy's official handle tweeted.

"Get well soon, Sascha," the PTPA's official handle tweeted.

"To see Zverev crying there is a very tough moment, all the best to him and his team" - Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal was quick to wish Alexander Zverev a speedy recovery as well

Rafael Nadal also joined the chorus of people wishing Alexander Zverev a speedy recovery, remarking in his post-match victory speech that it was "very tough" to see the German visibly in pain.

"I have been there in the small room with Sascha before we came back on court and to see him crying there is a very tough moment. All the best to him and his team," Nadal said.

Hailing the World No. 3 as a "very good colleague" who was having an unbelievable tournament, the 21-time Grand Slam champion hoped to see him in action soon.

"Very tough and very sad for him. Honestly, he was playing an unbelievable tournament. He is a very good colleague on the tour. I know how much he is fighting to win a Grand Slam, but at the moment he is very unlucky. I wish him all the very best," Nadal added.

Up next, the Spaniard will cross swords with either Casper Ruud or Marin Cilic in the summit clash on Sunday, where he will attempt to win his 14th French Open and 22nd Grand Slam title.

