"What a shameful look" - Fans slam tennis network over "embarrassing" Jannik Sinner fashion promotion amid Italian's doping ban

Jannik Sinner recently attended Gucci's show at the 2025 Milan Fashion Week and was captured by cameras posing alongside Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of Vogue. A prominent tennis network later shared photos of Sinner attending the event, but this didn't go down well with several tennis fans. They opined that the Italian is serving a suspension and shouldn't be promoted in this situation.

On Tuesday, February 25, the official X handle of Tennis Channel shared a post featuring a collage of two photos. In one photo, Sinner was all smiles alongside Wintour in Milan, while the other was a solo picture of the reigning ATP No. 1 from the same event. The post was captioned:

"Front row in Milan 🇮🇹🌟 @janniksin attends Gucci's Fashion Week Show as their Global Brand Ambassador."

Many tennis fans on X criticized Tennis Channel for promoting Jannik Sinner. Earlier this month, it was confirmed that the three-time Major champion came to a controversial settlement with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) for a three-month ban over his role in twice testing positive for a banned performance-enhancing substance last year.

"Um... why are you promoting a player who is currently serving a doping ban? I know the ban is a performative joke, but like... shouldn't you be pretending to take it seriously? What a shameful look for the sport," a fan wrote.

"Although it's embarrassing for TENNIS CHANNEL to send such a non-tennis post, congrats #dopinher found his real place. No drug tests, no integrity required, easy money, and satisfying his fangirls better. Forget clean sport, stay in the show fair forever. Everyone is happy," commented another fan.

"Can we not post someone who negotiated his own suspension?" another fan chimed in.

Here are some more stinging reactions from fans on Tennis Channel's post:

"Scarlet for you promoting this, Did you not get the "he's banned from the sport" memo?" asked one fan.

"The Emperor has no clothes," another added.

"Anna's face says how we all feel about Jannik. 👎," yet another fan weighed in.

"Stigma around Jannik Sinner is perception he has escaped Scot-Free" - Four-time Major doubles winner Paul McNamee

Jannik Sinner in the final of the 2025 Australian Open (Source: Getty)

Jannik Sinner's three-month ban prompted several high-profile names in tennis, including the legendary Novak Djokovic, to suggest that favoritism was involved. They opined that Sinner would effectively miss out on only four Masters 1000s during his band and will be 'conveniently' returning for the 2025 Italian Open, a prestigious event on home soil, before heading into the French Open.

Amid the fierce wave of criticism, four-time doubles Grand Slam winner Paul McNamee took to X and aired his views on the subject. McNamee suggested that had Sinner's ban forced him to miss the Italian Open, the perception of favoritism and lenient punishment would not be as prevalent.

"Stigma around Jannik Sinner is perception he has escaped Scot-Free. Sinner’s advisors would have been better served if they’d negotiated some pain from the deal with WADA. Even not playing Rome, where he’ll receive a hero’s welcome back, would seem more equitable. Something no?," McNamee wrote.

A few prominent tennis personalities though, such as former WTA No. 7 Barbara Schett, Stan Wawrinka's ex-coach Daniel Vallverdu, and Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni have voiced their support for Jannik Sinner.

