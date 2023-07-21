"What a sign of excellence, for legends only" - Tennis fans react to Venus Williams becoming latest top star to train at Rafael Nadal's academy

Venus Williams became the latest tennis star to check in at Rafael Nadal's academy, prompting tennis fans to react to her presence at the training center in Mallorca, Spain.

Williams' quest for her sixth Wimbledon title, unfortunately, couldn't see the light of day after Ukrainian Elina Svitolina quashed her challenge in the opening round of the grass-court Major. Since then, the veteran player is relishing her time off-court but also hoping for a majestic return.

Recently, the 43-year-old leapt at the opportunity to practice at the Rafa Nadal Academy (RNA) where she looks forward to getting in form for her upcoming appearance. This will be as a wildcard entrant in the 2023 Canadian Open.

Following her arrival in Mallorca, tennis fans took to Twitter to express their enthusiasm for the American star having training sessions at Nadal's academy.

One fan mentioned Williams recreating Nadal's iconic capture in front of his famous bull logo as a viral image in the sport and stated that the same was meant "for legends only."

"So many famous professionals are flocking to practice at Rafa Nadal Academy—what a sign of excellence! And having a photo taken while hitting on that court with Rafa’s bull logo in the background is becoming one of the most iconic images in tennis. For legends only."

Surprisingly, WTA wasn't far behind and mentioned that Venus Williams was in preparation for the hard-court campaign at Rafa's academy.

"Venus, hard court season. @Venuseswilliams gets a practice session in at the @rnadalacademy! Hi Harry."

One tennis fan hailed the 7-time Grand Slam champion and stated that the Mallorcan academy was lucky to have "Queen Venus" on their premises.

"Lucky you to have Queen Venus on site."

Here are some more reactions by tennis fans:

However, Williams is not the first prominent player to train at the Spanish pro's academy.

Tennis stars from across the globe, like Felix Auger-Aliassime, Emil Ruusuvuori, Bianca Andreescu, Andy Murray, and Casper Ruud are among the notable tennis stars to have trained at the Rafa Nadal Academy.

Venus Williams: You can't do anything about the past, but you can shape the future

Venus Williams at Wimbledon 2023

In an interaction with her fans on social media, Venus Williams opened up about her experiences and answered all sorts of questions she was posed with.

One fan asked for Williams' guidance and inquired about the plan of action when they're having a bad match to which she replied:

"Say next point. You don't have a time machine. You can't do anything about the past. But you can shape the future," Williams explained.

Later, the 5-time Wimbledon champion was asked by a fan whether she tried getting acquainted with any trick shots in a match.

"I never learned any. I'm just a boring tennis professional. I hope you can live with it. I've come to learn too, lol," she replied.

