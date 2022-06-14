What the tennis world looked like the last time Roger Federer was out of the top 50 

Roger Federer, who has been out of action since Wimbledon last year, has dropped out of the top 50 of the ATP rankings for the first time in exactly 22 years.

Federer, who made a comeback at Doha last year, suffered a knee injury during SW19 and underwent knee surgery - his third - following which the Swiss maestro is yet to return to the sport.

Joshua Kay @js_kay For first time in 1149 weeks Roger Federer is today out of the world’s top 50.



Last time it happened…



Serena & Venus had won 1 Slam between them



Ian Thorpe wasn’t an Olympian



Essendon was 13-0 with % of 161.2



Shaun Burgoyne hadn’t been drafted



Federer broke into the top 50 for the first time on June 12, 2000. When the updated ATP rankings were announced on Monday, exactly 22 years later, Federer fell out of the top 50.

The last time Roger Federer wasn't in the top 50, Serena and Venus Williams had just a single Grand Slam title between them. Serena Williams won her maiden Grand Slam at the 1999 US Open, while Venus Williams' first Major triumph was at Wimbledon in 2000.

Serena Williams, who defeated defending champion Linday Davenport in the semifinals, got past Martina Hingis in the final. The American legend has won the US Open five more times in her career (2002, 2008, 2012, 2013, 2014).

Incidentally, Hingis made it to the final by defeating Venus Williams, who won the US Open for the first time the following year and again in 2001.

Ashleigh Barty was 4 years old the last time Roger Federer wasn't in the top 50

Ashleigh Barty with the 2022 Australian Open title

Ashleigh Barty was just four years old the last time Roger Federer was outside the top 50 in the ATP rankings.

The three-time Grand Slam winner was just 15 when she made her WTA tour debut in 2012. Barty won the French Open in 2019 and Wimbledon last year before bagging her first Australian Open title in January. The former World No. 1 also won the 2018 US Open doubles title partnering Coco Vandeweghe.

Following the win, the 26-year-old shocked the world by announcing her retirement from the sport.

Ash Barty @ashbarty I’m so proud to be an Aussie I’m so proud to be an Aussie 💙 https://t.co/ELbsqR4Vv8

Meanwhile, Roger Federer is not done with tennis just yet. The 20-time Grand Slam champion is aiming to return to action at the Laver Cup in September and has also confirmed his participation at the Swiss Indoors in October.

