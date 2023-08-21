The esteemed 18-time Grand Slam Champion Chris Evert extended her congratulations to Coco Gauff for securing her maiden WTA 1000 title in Cincinnati.

Gauff has made a brilliant start to the hardcourt season, chalking up 11 wins from 12 matches, including title-winning runs at the Citi Open and the Western and Southern Open. She also reached the quarterfinals at the National Bank Open in Montreal.

Evert, renowned for securing six Major titles at the US Open, dedicated a moment to acknowledge the young prodigy's success. She utilized her Twitter platform to respond to a post that highlighted Coco Gauff's reaction in the aftermath of her recent triumph.

“What a week! Congratulations @CocoGauff Keep it going,” Chris Evert wrote.

Gauff exhibited her extraordinary talent at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati. She surrendered only one set throughout the tournament, against the dominant World No. 1, Iga Swiatek, in the semifinals.

The American began her campaign by beating Mayar Sherif in the opening round. She subsequently showcased her prowess by outfoxing opponents like Linda Noskova and Jasmine Paolini on her way to the last four.

With a formidable hurdle looming in the semifinals, Coco Gauff squared off against top-seed Swiatek, who previously held a commanding 7-0 head-to-head record against her.

Nevertheless, this time around Gauff put up a determined display against the Pole and held her nerve in crucial moments during their tie. In a marathon match lasting two hours and 50 minutes, the youngster triumphed in three gripping sets, securing the win over Iag Swiatek 7-6(3), 3-6, 6-4.

This remarkable triumph marked the American's first victory against Swiatek, disrupting their prior head-to-head record. She defied the odds to secure a coveted spot in the final and continued her potent form, outclassing Karolina Muchova in straight sets to claim her maiden WTA 1000 title.

Coco Gauff: "I'm going to give it my all at the US Open"

Cincinnati Tennis: Coco Gauff

Despite securing the most significant title of her career in Cincinnati, Coco Gauff remained modest in her expectations leading up to the US Open.

Tennis enthusiasts and critics around the world will be hoping that the American makes a deep run at the upcoming hardcourt Major. Considering her current form on Tour, she has a good chance of staking her claim for the title.

Gauff will be making her fourth appearance at the US Open. She reached the quarterfinals last year, which was her best result in New York.

The 19-year-old emphasized her commitment to giving her utmost effort at the upcoming Grand Slam. Regardless of the outcomes, she expressed her determination to persevere and leave a lasting impact on the tournament.

"I believe in just, I don't know, you give it your all. That's all you can do. I'm going to give it my all in US Open. If things go great, that's exciting. If not, I go back and work hard and get ready for the next one. That's kind of the mentality you have to have," Coco Gauff told reporters after clinching the title in Cincinnati.

Gauff also reflected on her evolving perspective, acknowledging that both successful and challenging days are a part of her journey. She pledged to exhibit even greater resilience and tenacity during moments of adversity.

"I can't control how I play. Today I couldn't control my serve. But that's the thing, for me, I try to tell myself literally the first point, I knew it was going to be a tough match, I was just, Just accept the good with the bad," Coco Gauff added.