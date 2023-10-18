"Whatever it takes to win a point" - Jack Sock recalls distracting Roger Federer by hilariously turning his back mid-rally at ATP Finals 2017

Jack Sock humorously recalled his ingenious tactic for distracting Roger Federer during their clash at the 2017 ATP Finals.

Federer and Sock locked horns in four tour-level encounters, with the 20-time Grand Slam champion emerging victorious on every occasion. Their final clash took place at the 2017 ATP Finals.

The former World No. 1 claimed a 6-4, 7-6(4) victory over the American in the group stage of the year-end championships. A hilarious moment unfolded during the match when Sock playfully attempted to distract Federer by turning around and bending over as he approached the net.

Sock's unconventional tactic appeared to succeed as Federer hit the ball into the net, much to the American's surprise. Even the 20-time Grand Slam champion couldn't suppress a sheepish smile as he moved to the opposite side of the court.

Jack Sock humorously shared the clip of the incident on social media and joked about going to great lengths to win a point against the former World No. 1.

"Whatever it takes to win a point 😂," he posted on his Instagram story.

Jack Sock's Instagram story

Roger Federer opens about his post-retirement life: "I try to make sure I get the right balance and I feel like I have that, so things are great"

Laver Cup 2023 - Preview Day 2

Roger Federer recently made an appearance at the 2023 Shanghai Masters, where he was honored as the first-ever international 'Icon Athlete.' While at the event, the Swiss legend also featured on the ATP Tennis Radio podcast.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion, who retired from professional tennis in September last year, candidly discussed the learning curve involved in coming to terms with retirement.

"That's a good question, I am not sure what I thought it was going to be. I just, I think I was open to the idea to see, let's find out. I did not have any plans per se because you know I was trying to always come back and all of a sudden, I realised, 'That's it'," he said.

"And then I am like, 'Okay, well it's over and what now?' And so I think now, since six months, I feel like I am more in charge of my schedule. Whereas before, I was still just, how do you say, it was more the afterburn of having just retired," he added.

The former World No. 1 also divulged that he derives immense happiness from his busy schedule, traveling to various global destinations, all the while maintaining a healthy work-life balance with his family.

"So it's been good honestly, I have to be careful I don't do too many things, you know? But at the same time, I am really happy to be busy and I like being with other people, love being with my family, and I love to travel. But I guess sometimes, I try to make sure I get the right balance and I feel like I have that, so, things are great," Federer said.

